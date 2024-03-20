Markets, economies benefit from eustress: ABDO

While individuals can benefit from good levels of stress or "eustress", so too do financial markets and economies, according to an investment expert, who says that this can help move toward normalisation following a turbulent number of years.

La Trobe chief investment officer Chris Paton told the final leg of Advisers Big Day Out (ABDO) Capital Cities in Sydney this morning that shifting toward normalisation is underpinned by a psychological term known as "eustress" or positive stress.

"Eustress is all about sufficiently challenging yourself without expending all the resources. From an individual perspective, we need stress - a healthy level of stress. Of course, you can have too much stress, which leads to disorganised behaviour, impaired selectivity, and too much excitement," he said.

People can also experience not enough stress which leads to impaired attention, boredom, and apathy.

"Eustress is that sweet spot in the middle - the Goldilocks zone of stress - the focus of attention towards rational thinking," Paton said.

The path toward this normalisation, however, hinges on the absence of "geopolitical wildcards" that include Russia's war in Ukraine entering its third year, Israel's war on Gaza, and the upcoming US elections.

Given the macroeconomic environment turbulence over the last four years, it is no surprise that consumer sentiment has plummeted to new lows. Consumer confidence, particularly data from retail sales, is still in negative territory and sits at a low not seen since the 1990s recession, Paton said.

"Don't expect to see the consumer tilt towards eustress in any great hurry. It might take more than stopping inflation to see consumer-led recovery," he said.

The rapid increase in interest rates since May 2022 from 0.10% to today's 4.35% has sparked worrying levels of stress for individuals and businesses and speaks to the cost money - which is no longer cheap.

Most people would agree that the cash rate of 4.35% is high, Paton said.

"However, over the last 35 years the average central bank rate has been 4.42%. On a longer-term basis, today's rates are far more normal than those we had prior to May 2022."

Paton does not see the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowering rates until it is certain that inflation is under control and contained and that the real interest rates remain positive.

While money was cheap and yield was hard to come by until recently, the opposite has eventuated - borrowers now have to think long and hard about the opportunity cost of their finance.

"We have ourselves a period of interest rate eustress," Paton said.