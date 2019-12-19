NEWS
Investment
Market Forces takes aim at big banks
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   3:16PM

Controversial campaigner Market Forces have well and truly set its sights on Australia's big banks.

After hitting Suncorp with a shareholder resolution in July, Market Forces has ramped up its efforts to influence Australia's largest financial institutions.

Ahead of National Australia Bank's annual general meeting, the group released a statement saying NAB will face a shareholder resolution calling on it to disclose targets and strategy in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

"Every day counts when it comes to getting to grips with the climate crisis," said Market Forces executive director Julien Vincent.

"Under no circumstances should NABs five-year delay be acceptable to investors, particularly since the bank's credibility is already in tatters due to a massive surge in fossil fuel lending and exposure. Its continued support for coal companies such as Whitehaven, which, in clear breach of NABs own stipulations, still has no transition plan, highlights NAB's failure to turn sustainability rhetoric into action."

ANZ was hit with a similar action earlier in the week, the shareholder action touted by Market Forces also calling on the bank to align its strategy with the Paris Climate Agreement.

"ANZ's internal shift is welcome, but its cuts to coal lending should be written into the bank's publicly available policies with proper accountability mechanisms attached. This is nowhere to be seen. ANZ also needs to clarify whether the timetable, which ends in 2024, is consistent with the climate goals of the Paris Agreement," said Market Forces research director Jack Bertolus.

"This means committing to exit thermal coal mining and coal power generation in OECD countries like Australia by 2030, as Commonwealth Bank has already done."

Market Forces lauded CBA for releasing a policy to exit thermal coal mining and coal power sectors by 2030.

Meanwhile, the group has also praised Standard Chartered for updating its policy on coal financing following a Market Forces campaign.

Standard Chartered withdrew from funding coal plants in Vietnam and Indonesia.

Market Forces, NAB, ANZ, Standard Chartered, National Australia Bank, CBA, Commonwealth Bank, Jack Bertolus, Julien Vincent, Suncorp
VIEW COMMENTS
