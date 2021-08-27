Maritime Super dumps ISA membership

Industry Super Australia has announced Maritime Super has ended its association with the industry lobby group.

In a statement on its website the group said it was advised on Thursday of the super fund's decision to withdraw from the industry fund collective.

Effective August 27, Maritime Super can no longer use the associated logo or be involved in any marketing campaigns using the logo.

Commenting on the move, ISA chair Greg Combet said: "Maritime Super was at the forefront of establishing super for working people as far back as 1967 and it was the first super fund with which I was personally involved."

He added that the decision is an example of putting the financial interests of members ahead of anything else, which is what industry super funds are all about.

"On behalf of the Industry SuperFund collective, I thank the fund for its contribution and the positive difference it has made to its members thus far in its history," Combet said.

Maritime Super was contacted for this story.