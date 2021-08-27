NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Maritime Super dumps ISA membership

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 27 AUG 2021   4:03PM

Industry Super Australia has announced Maritime Super has ended its association with the industry lobby group.

In a statement on its website the group said it was advised on Thursday of the super fund's decision to withdraw from the industry fund collective.

Effective August 27, Maritime Super can no longer use the associated logo or be involved in any marketing campaigns using the logo.

Commenting on the move, ISA chair Greg Combet said: "Maritime Super was at the forefront of establishing super for working people as far back as 1967 and it was the first super fund with which I was personally involved."

He added that the decision is an example of putting the financial interests of members ahead of anything else, which is what industry super funds are all about.

"On behalf of the Industry SuperFund collective, I thank the fund for its contribution and the positive difference it has made to its members thus far in its history," Combet said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Maritime Super was contacted for this story.

Read more: Maritime SuperIndustry Super AustraliaGreg Combet
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Retail funds to benefit from YFYS test changes
Hostplus delivers 21.3% to members
Hostplus deal doesn't rule out a merger: Maritime
SG rise to benefit 6.7m Australians: ISA
Industry mixed on YFYS
More super tax concessions on table
Mergers push member positivity
IFM adds to board
Super gender gap widens for NSW women: ISA
What to expect from the budget

Editor's Choice

Maritime Super dumps ISA membership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Industry Super Australia has announced Maritime Super has ended its association with the industry lobby group.

Cbus changes insurance premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The industry superannuation fund has informed members the premiums they pay for death and total and permanent disablement cover is changing.

Funds management staff want remote work: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Investment management professionals are demanding more flexibility in a post-COVID world, but many employers still need convincing, a new survey finds.

Life insurer wins RAC mandate

KARREN VERGARA
A boutique life insurer has won a mandate from the Royal Automobile Club of Western Australia (RAC).

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.