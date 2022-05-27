Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

SMSF

Managed account market reaches $175bn

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022   12:42PM

Funds under administration (FUA) in managed accounts platforms increased by almost 50% per annum in the last three years alone, according to  Rainmaker Information.

Analysing figures previously published by the Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP), the new research indicates that managed accounts continue to be the driving force in Australia's platform market.

Total FUA now sits at $175 billion. In March, IMAP estimated the market to be at $131 billion as at 31 December 2021.

Of the past five years, to December 2021, the growth was the highest in 2021, with a huge 81% increase in FUA, fuelled by strong market returns, inflows and platforms restructuring with managed accounts functionality.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Rainmaker's own research and surveys of Australia's entire platform market show it is now holding $876 billion, up from $721 billion as at 31 December 2021.

If it were not for the managed accounts sector, FUA in platforms would be growing at only half its current rate, Rainmaker said.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

"While managed accounts are only 20% of the platform market, they drive 51% of its growth," Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said.

"Much of the managed account growth, however, was due to the migration of the BT Wrap platform onto BT Panorama in 2021.

"Furthermore, managed accounts' share in the wrap platform segment has ballooned from 10% to 85% between December 2017 and 2021."

Separately managed accounts, or model portfolios, make up 52% of the managed accounts market, as at 2021 end. Managed discretionary accounts make up 40% of FUA while other IDPS wrap investment schemes hold 8%.

"SMAs are taking over from MDAs because they are easier for financial advisers to offer to their clients, requiring less complex regulation," Dunnin said.

"Financial advisers are under huge cost and regulatory pressure. Investment products that are complex to offer will struggle against products sets that are simpler and less onerous to administer."

Read more: Rainmaker InformationAlex DunninBT PanoramaBT Wrap
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super home buyer scheme fails to move the needle
Record number of adviser graduates: Kaplan
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
Top Aussie equities funds revealed
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
LGIAsuper reduces fees, adds indexed option
Geoff Lloyd to chair DASH
Russell Investments launches ESG managed portfolios
Westpac giving away BT super business
BT Panorama sees SMSF growth

Editor's Choice

ClearView consolidates super, pension plans

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
ClearView undertook an intra-fund transfer last week, closing a more than 30-year-old superannuation and pension offering.

Vanguard terminates multi-factor active ETF

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Three years on from listing as the first of its kind on the ASX, the Vanguard Global Multi-Factor Active ETF (Managed Fund) will be terminated next month.

Super funds to reach $1tn by 2040: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
A recently released KPMG Super Insights report shows Australia could have at least two super funds with over $1 trillion in assets in the next 20 years.

What the election result means for ESG

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Increased support for the Australian Greens and climate-focused independent 'teal' candidates, signals that governments will no longer only be held accountable by traditional metrics like growth, employment, and productivity, but also by progress against a wide range of ESG matters.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.