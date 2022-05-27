Managed account market reaches $175bn

Funds under administration (FUA) in managed accounts platforms increased by almost 50% per annum in the last three years alone, according to Rainmaker Information.

Analysing figures previously published by the Institute of Managed Account Professionals (IMAP), the new research indicates that managed accounts continue to be the driving force in Australia's platform market.

Total FUA now sits at $175 billion. In March, IMAP estimated the market to be at $131 billion as at 31 December 2021.

Of the past five years, to December 2021, the growth was the highest in 2021, with a huge 81% increase in FUA, fuelled by strong market returns, inflows and platforms restructuring with managed accounts functionality.

Rainmaker's own research and surveys of Australia's entire platform market show it is now holding $876 billion, up from $721 billion as at 31 December 2021.

If it were not for the managed accounts sector, FUA in platforms would be growing at only half its current rate, Rainmaker said.

"While managed accounts are only 20% of the platform market, they drive 51% of its growth," Rainmaker Information executive director Alex Dunnin said.

"Much of the managed account growth, however, was due to the migration of the BT Wrap platform onto BT Panorama in 2021.

"Furthermore, managed accounts' share in the wrap platform segment has ballooned from 10% to 85% between December 2017 and 2021."

Separately managed accounts, or model portfolios, make up 52% of the managed accounts market, as at 2021 end. Managed discretionary accounts make up 40% of FUA while other IDPS wrap investment schemes hold 8%.

"SMAs are taking over from MDAs because they are easier for financial advisers to offer to their clients, requiring less complex regulation," Dunnin said.

"Financial advisers are under huge cost and regulatory pressure. Investment products that are complex to offer will struggle against products sets that are simpler and less onerous to administer."