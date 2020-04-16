NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Man Group hires from BlackRock
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   12:10PM

Man GLG, the discretionary investment manager of Man Group, has hired a new head of Asia ex-Japan equities from BlackRock.

Andrew Swan will join Man GLG from Q3 this year and will be based in the Sydney office.

Swan was most recently head of Asia and global emerging market fundamental equities at BlackRock.

He's had an almost decade-long career at BlackRock, joining its Hong Kong team in 2011.

Prior to that, Swan spent 17 years at J.P. Morgan in equity portfolio management and research roles.

"We have been looking to expand our Asia offering for a number of years, but have been patient as we want to ensure that whenever we build out strategies in new areas, we do so with individuals we believe to be exceptional portfolio managers," Man GLG chief executive Teun Johnston said.

"Andrew is very experienced and has demonstrated real skill in managing portfolios for his clients over a number of years. We feel that he will be a good fit both within Man GLG and the broader Man Group business."

As at 31 December 2019, Man GLG had $31.6 billion in funds under management.

"I am keen to return to focusing on investing for clients and Man GLG's dual focus on autonomy and collaboration, coupled with Man Group's reputation for having a culture of innovation and an exceptional technology platform, made this role a really compelling opportunity for me," Swan added.

"I look forward to working with Teun and the team to develop the new strategy and build out a new team."

Read more: Man GLGBlackRockMan GroupTeun JohnstonJ.P. Morgan
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global hiring freeze for BlackRock
BlackRock lead portfolio manager departs
BlackRock profits slump during COVID-19
BlackRock appoints Asia Pacific ETF head
Superannuation fund delays custodian swap
Alternatives to lead the way: J.P. Morgan
Major firms criticised for substandard RI approach
J.P. Morgan offloads Melbourne properties
FICAP 2020 weeks away
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 9hh38JKe