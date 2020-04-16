Man Group hires from BlackRock

Man GLG, the discretionary investment manager of Man Group, has hired a new head of Asia ex-Japan equities from BlackRock.

Andrew Swan will join Man GLG from Q3 this year and will be based in the Sydney office.

Swan was most recently head of Asia and global emerging market fundamental equities at BlackRock.

He's had an almost decade-long career at BlackRock, joining its Hong Kong team in 2011.

Prior to that, Swan spent 17 years at J.P. Morgan in equity portfolio management and research roles.

"We have been looking to expand our Asia offering for a number of years, but have been patient as we want to ensure that whenever we build out strategies in new areas, we do so with individuals we believe to be exceptional portfolio managers," Man GLG chief executive Teun Johnston said.

"Andrew is very experienced and has demonstrated real skill in managing portfolios for his clients over a number of years. We feel that he will be a good fit both within Man GLG and the broader Man Group business."

As at 31 December 2019, Man GLG had $31.6 billion in funds under management.

"I am keen to return to focusing on investing for clients and Man GLG's dual focus on autonomy and collaboration, coupled with Man Group's reputation for having a culture of innovation and an exceptional technology platform, made this role a really compelling opportunity for me," Swan added.

"I look forward to working with Teun and the team to develop the new strategy and build out a new team."