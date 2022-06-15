Mammoth aggregate returns for ETF investors

Research from Stockspot has found that Australian investors made $10 billion in returns by investing in ETFs over the past 12 months.

Despite market turmoil, rising inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, research illustrated that the Australian ETF market grew 32% from $102.1 billion to $135.7 billion, the highest yearly flow on record.

Stockspot founder and chief executive Chris Brycki said: "Researching more than 250 ETFs on the ASX and Cboe Australia we've seen that more than ever, Australian investors are choosing simple ETFs as opposed to managed funds and LICs."

"What's also interesting is that more women are also investing in ETFs. We've found that accounts started by women have grown by 54%."

Research indicated that ETFs have grown four times faster than the broader Australian wealth management market. ETFs are also capturing a growing share of investable assets in Australia.

Pertinently, the Australian ETF market is growing at a faster rate than in other regions like the US and Europe.

Brycki added: "Our research has found that investing in a simple ETF could make you 47% more money over five years than by investing in some of Australia's largest and most popular managed funds."

"However, investors need to be wary. Not all ETFs are the same and based on our research, we recommend a simple index ETF as opposed to an active ETF. Not only do simple ETFs have lower fees, but we've also seen these ETFs outperform 90% of their active ETF counterparts."

While positive about passive ETFs, Brycki took aim at thematic ETFs linked to trends or niches.

"Unfortunately, these thematic ETFs have lost investors more than $100 million in the past year alone," Brycki said.