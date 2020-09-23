Male-pack mentality holds back boards

Having more women on boards has the potential to positively influence companies' corporate social responsibility initiatives and governance.

This is based on research from the University of South Australia, which looked at a sample of large ASX-listed firms, and found that many boards persistently suffer from a "boys' club mentality".

The majority of the participants agreed that gender diversity in the boardroom brings different perspectives and unique skills to the discussions being held and can often have a positive effect on decisions made.

Lead researcher Kathy Rao said that many boards are often reluctant to appoint female members or candidates who have different experiences to their own, defeating the capacity to recruit a diversity of views.

"Such a blinkered approach to governance is highly risky, and while members may not know they're operating in such a way, a lack of gender diversity almost guarantees this outcome," she said.

The research noted that the ASX's effort to increase female representation has not been successful. The ASX could develop more effective policies in relation to board appointments, renewals and provide better tools, training and resources to support companies.

"While helping companies to appoint, empower and support more female gender and CSR decisions directors, the ASX could promote better CSR performance and reporting in Australia, ultimately benefiting society," the paper suggested.

The research also found that there is more work to be done to improve governance policy and mechanisms if boards are to see the potential gender diversity can have on CSR decision making.

"Women bring a unique set of values, perspectives and capabilities to top-level decision-making which can help boards address CSR issues in a more effective manner," Rao said.