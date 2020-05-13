Majority of ERS applications from low balance accounts: AMP

Over 70% of ERS applications have come from members with account balances with less than $50,000, according to analysis from AMP.

AMP said members working in the hospitality, arts, recreation, manufacturing and wholesale trade industries had highest rates of applications for the scheme.

AMP said it received 52,379 applications from clients in the first two weeks since the scheme launched, releasing approximately $370 million.

AMP said close to one in five AMP clients working in the hospitality industry have applied for the withdrawal during the first two weeks.

AMP provides superannuation to more than 1.5 million Australians working across a wide range of industries and said withdrawal applications have been broadly in-line with expectations.

Lara Bourguignon AMP's managing director, superannuation, retirement and platforms said AMP's focus was supporting clients in hardship and ensuring they receive funds efficiently and securely.

"We fully support the government's early release package and we're pleased to provide our clients with quick access to their funds. The volume of applicants shows how many Australians are doing it tough and we're committed to helping them," Bourguignon said.

"It's not surprising the highest rates of applicants work in industries where employment has been most directly impacted, including hospitality, arts and recreation."

Bourguignon said the analysis demonstrates the strain on these industries and that the scheme is working to support those who have been displaced from work.

"These industries represent a small proportion of AMP's overall client base and we're well-placed to meet further withdrawal requests," she said.

"We've seen a progressive increase in applications from the wholesale trade sector, while manufacturing also remains relatively high as demand and work hours have been reduced across many industries."

Bourguignon encouraged all Australians to make an informed decision when accessing their super early, and said they should speak to their superannuation provider and take advantage of the information resources available.

"It's important people take the time to understand the different options available for financial assistance, and also the longer-term impact on their retirement," Bourguignon said.

Other insights from analysis of the first two weeks of AMP client applications revealed the average age of applicants is 40, with 66% under the age of 44.

AMP said 70% of applicants have super balances of $50,000 or less and the average withdrawal amount for applicants is $8,300.

The findings are in line with APRA's ERI data, which also revealed AMP paid applications within five business days 99.7% of the time, with the remainder paid within nine business days.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.