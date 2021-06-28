Mainstream bidding war over

The intense bidding war for Mainstream appears to have ended after the administrator entered into a scheme implementation deed with Apex Group.

Apex has made an offer for 100% of Mainstream shares for $2.80 per share, valuing the company at $400 million, up from SS&C's latest offer of $2.76 and Vistra's original offer of $1.20.

SS&C did not exercise its matching right by the deadline therefore Mainstream terminated the scheme implementation deed.

The directors of Mainstream unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the Apex offer.

Apex's offer includes an enterprise value for Mainstream of around $415 million, including transactions costs and net debt and is equivalent to 36x EBITDA guidance.

The offer follows an intense bidding war set off by Apex making a superior offer to SS&C's original bid of $2 per share, coming in at $2.55 per share.

SS&C exercised its matching right and increased its bid to $2.56 per share for 100% of Mainstream shares.

From there, Apex offered $2.65 per share and SS&C matched its exercising right and increased its bid to $2.66 per share.

At the time, Mainstream supported the further revised SS&C scheme and terminated discussions with Apex.

Mainstream's recently recorded $272.2 billion in funds under advice, as its Pendal win and inflows delivered a 21% uptick in FUA from the previous quarter.

The administrator currently has 348 clients and 1042 funds at March end, up 1% (five net new clients) and 13% (162 net new funds) respectively from the December quarter.

Apex Group delivers a broad range of solutions to asset managers, capital markets, private clients and family offices and administers over US$1.1 trillion in assets globally and employs 4200 people across 46 offices.