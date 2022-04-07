Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows

Magellan experienced $1.1 billion in net outflows from March 11 to March 31.

The outflows were made up of $500 million in retail outflows and $600 million in institutional outflows.

The fund manager also announced to the ASX that it has received notification of a further $200 million in redemptions to be made shortly.

Magellan has consistently been reporting outflows in recent months.

Prior to March 11, Magellan reported $5 billion in outflows in just one fortnight. The fund manager saw $4.7 billion of outflows from institutional investors, while $300 million came from the retail business.

In total, funds under management at Magellan dropped 39% from September 2021 to March 2022.

Most notably, in December 2021 UK wealth manager St James's Place yanked a $23 billion mandate from Magellan.

The latest outflows come after Hamish Douglass tendered his resignation as a director from the board effective March 19.

The board said his resignation is "due solely to his medical leave of absence", which was announced to the ASX on February 7. The board added that it is in the process of appointing an additional independent director.

Douglass has been an executive director of MFG's board since 21 November 2006. Until December 2021, he was the chair and chief investment officer.

On March 16, Hamish McLennan, who succeeded Douglass as chair, announced the firm would buy back 10 million ordinary fully paid shares or 5.4% of shares outstanding.

Total FUM at Magellan is now $25.7 billion in its retail business and $44.3 billion in the institutional business.