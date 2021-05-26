NEWS
Investment

Magellan retirement product nears launch

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:45PM

Magellan's retirement income product FuturePay will launch on June 1, the company said in this morning's ASX filings.

Magellan Financial Group has been working on its retirement product since at least 2017.

It has now scheduled a June 1 briefing for the retirement income focused product but did not provide further detail.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of Magellan FuturePay. We believe it will help address the challenges faced by many investors and the challenges faced by many investors and their advisers, particularly those dealing with the problem of establishing a retirement income...," Magellan chief executive Brett Cairns said.

It is understood that the Magellan FuturePay will be listed on the stock exchanges.

It is likely to use Magellan's global equities and listed infrastructure capabilities to target monthly distributions for investors, while forgoing a fixed income allocation.

The minimum recommended holding period for investments will be seven to 10 years.

The fund is expected to have a mortality component, where investors who exit the fund may not be able to recover all their contributions.

Magellan is expected to seed a discretionary trust called the "FuturePay Support Fund" from its balance sheet to kickstart the mortality component. The support fund will hold the assets and make distributions to the managed funds that will be listed.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
