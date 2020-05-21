Magellan remains cautious, for now

Sitting on a significant amount of liquidity, Magellan is waiting for a few dominoes to fall before it pulls the trigger and deploys cash from its global and high conviction funds.

Having increased the cash balances across both its high conviction and global equities funds strategies by the end of April, Magellan wants to see a meaningful reduction in the risk associated with the global macro backdrop, such as through the production of a vaccine, levels of unemployment decreasing and the provision of supportive policy.

Currently, the firm is holding about 17% cash in its global fund and about 27% cash in its high conviction portfolio, according to Magellan High Conviction Fund portfolio manager Chris Wheldon.

Wheldon said that as developments occur across the three channels and risk reduces, the firm would inject cash into a range of high-quality businesses.

"If they [the risks] were to reduce in a meaningful way, all else equal I think we would be comfortable deploying some of that cash into that market environment," Wheldon said.

However, he said that even if those risks continued to exist, if they were reflected in the price to the extent that risk-adjusted return profiles became really attractive, the firm would pull the trigger.

"But as we sit here today, I think we still have a very cautious view across the macro landscape and for most equities I'd say we don't find the risk-adjusted return prospects that appealing at the moment, and that's why we're sitting on those pretty considerable cash balances," he said.