NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Magellan performance fees dip 70%
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 11 FEB 2021   12:30PM

Magellan reported a small increase in its net profits, despite a 70% drop in performance fees and a stronger Australian dollar.

Net profit after tax for the six months ending December 2020 was $202 million, up 3% from the same period in 2019.

Total average FUM was $100.9 billion (9% higher), resulting in management fees of $311.4 million (8% higher) and performance fees of $12.4 million (down 70%).

Magellan's strategies saw $3.7 billion in net inflows in the six months ending December 2020, which is at par with 1H20's $3.6 million.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

However, retail inflows were about 40% lower at $1.4 billion, while institutional net flows grew from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

The global equities strategy attracted $1.7 billion in net flows and the global listed infrastructure attracted $2.1 billion. Airlie, which manages Australian equities, saw outflows of $100 million.

About 85% of Magellan's total FUM is exposed to currency movements, of which 61% is exposed to the USD.

The Australian dollar's strength in the period wiped off about $12 million from Magellan's management fee revenue compared to the previous corresponding period.

On the retirement product, Magellan said, it is still awaiting regulatory approval.

In an update on its newly-launched principal investments business, Magellan said Barrenjoey has now hired about 150 people and has begun onboarding clients. Barrenjoey recently hired David Gonski as chair and will start to go live with the markets business from the second quarter.

Magellan's results did not hold any big surprises, primarily as FUM and performance were already disclosed in filings.

However, they were slightly better than sell-side analysts' expectations.

"MFG 1H21 adjusted profit beat MS by 8% and consensus by 4% on lower costs. Whilst this is positive, we expect a mildly positive neutral share price reaction given revenues and dividend were in line with consensus, and there is no update on the delayed retirement income strategy launch," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Result looks broadly in line with consensus, though 4% miss to UBSe on NPAT largely reflecting volatile items and lower tax rate," UBS analysts said.

Read more: MagellanBarrenjoeyAirlieDavid Gonski
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Better inflows ahead for Perpetual, Pendal: MS
What to expect from February reporting season
LICs show sign of struggle
ETF industry revenues revealed
Magellan axes currency hedging in trust
Magellan's largest client asked to review costs
Gonski departs ANZ
ANZ posts profit, announces dividend
ANZ accused of paying hush money on BBSW scandal
Best equities funds to May end
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Frroicqe