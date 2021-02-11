Magellan performance fees dip 70%

Magellan reported a small increase in its net profits, despite a 70% drop in performance fees and a stronger Australian dollar.

Net profit after tax for the six months ending December 2020 was $202 million, up 3% from the same period in 2019.

Total average FUM was $100.9 billion (9% higher), resulting in management fees of $311.4 million (8% higher) and performance fees of $12.4 million (down 70%).

Magellan's strategies saw $3.7 billion in net inflows in the six months ending December 2020, which is at par with 1H20's $3.6 million.

However, retail inflows were about 40% lower at $1.4 billion, while institutional net flows grew from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

The global equities strategy attracted $1.7 billion in net flows and the global listed infrastructure attracted $2.1 billion. Airlie, which manages Australian equities, saw outflows of $100 million.

About 85% of Magellan's total FUM is exposed to currency movements, of which 61% is exposed to the USD.

The Australian dollar's strength in the period wiped off about $12 million from Magellan's management fee revenue compared to the previous corresponding period.

On the retirement product, Magellan said, it is still awaiting regulatory approval.

In an update on its newly-launched principal investments business, Magellan said Barrenjoey has now hired about 150 people and has begun onboarding clients. Barrenjoey recently hired David Gonski as chair and will start to go live with the markets business from the second quarter.

Magellan's results did not hold any big surprises, primarily as FUM and performance were already disclosed in filings.

However, they were slightly better than sell-side analysts' expectations.

"MFG 1H21 adjusted profit beat MS by 8% and consensus by 4% on lower costs. Whilst this is positive, we expect a mildly positive neutral share price reaction given revenues and dividend were in line with consensus, and there is no update on the delayed retirement income strategy launch," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

"Result looks broadly in line with consensus, though 4% miss to UBSe on NPAT largely reflecting volatile items and lower tax rate," UBS analysts said.