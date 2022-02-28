Magellan loses more investors, FUM slumps

Investors continue to abandon Magellan Financial Group as funds under management currently dip below $80 billion.

Some $18.3 billion disappeared from the ASX-listed fund manager between December 2021 and February 23, as total FUM now sits at $77.2 billion.

About $47.1 billion is allocated in global equities, $20.5 billion in infrastructure equities and $9.6 billion in Australian equities.

The change in FUM comprises market movements, including foreign exchange and recent market volatility, net outflows and notifications to redeem since the most recent FUM update on February 11, Magellan said.

Investors yanked out $3.2 billion in less than two weeks, of which $2.6 billion came from the institutional side.

Troubles for the fund manager began compounding when UK wealth manager St James' Place pulled a $23 billion mandate, leaving a 12% gaping hole in revenue.

This was followed by troubles at the executive level with Brett Cairns resigning as chief executive and chair Hamish Douglass announcing the separation from his wife Alexandra Douglass and then taking an indefinite leave of absence.

In another blow, Magellan's Global Fund Open Class last week was slapped with a Bronze rating from Morningstar, falling from its Gold status, which was awarded in 2020.

Morningstar announced in early February that all of Magellan's global and high conviction funds are under review.

"Given Douglass' integral involvement in the business and managing Magellan's global equity strategies, we have placed the Magellan Global and Magellan High Conviction strategies under review," Morningstar said.