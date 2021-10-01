Magellan director steps down

A long standing non-executive director at Magellan Financial Group has announced his retirement from the board.

Paul Lewis first joined the board in 2006 and was also chair of the remuneration and nominations committee and a member of the audit and risk committee.

"This is the end of a chapter and I look back with extreme fondness and a touch of sadness on Paul's retirement from the board of Magellan. Paul's counsel, insight, support and importantly his friendship over the past 15 years has been invaluable," Magellan chief investment officer Hamish Douglass said.

"Magellan is certainly richer in many ways from Paul's invaluable contribution. We wish Paul all the best in the future."

Lewis is currently chair of NAB Private Wealth, IPScape and GWS Giants Foundation. He is deputy national chair of the Australian British Chamber of Commerce and a non-executive director at Volt Corporation and Grassrootz.

In its full year results, Magellan reported a 33% drop in its net profit after tax to $265.2 million in FY21, as its performance fee revenue slid 63% and recent investments drew a loss of $41.8 million.

In its funds management business, performance fee revenue was $30.1 million (down from $80 million in FY20), as the Magellan Global Fund fell behind its benchmark by 16.7% and the Magellan Infrastructure Fund underperformed the benchmark by 9.3% for the year. Airlie's strategies reported stellar performance, with over 33% returns.

Magellan made three capital investments in the financial year, in investment bank Barrenjoey, food chain Guzman y Gomez and in financial services provider FinClear.