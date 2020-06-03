NEWS
Madison sale confirmed
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   12:23PM

Madison Financial Group is set to be owned by Clime Investment Management, after a share sale deed was signed yesterday, as first reported by Financial Standard early this morning.

OneVue this morning said the sale includes Madison Financial Group, AdviceNet, WealthPortal, Proactive Portfolios for a total expected consideration of $5 million.

Of this, $2.5 million is subject to a two-year escrow arrangement which reduces to $1.25 million after 12 months.

"As previously advised, completion is conditional upon consent (or a court order to the same effect) for the sale from Taiping Trustees Limited (China-Taiping) and we note that the receivers are working with China-Taiping and its advisers in this regard. Completion of the sale is expected within 10 business days from today," OVH said in company filings this morning.

The buyer, Clime Investment Management, conducted a placement to institutional investors to raise $4.5 million to acquire Madison. The placement was fully underwritten by Primewest Group entities.

Madison has about 100 advisers with $3 billion in funds under advice and total in-force insurance premiums of $65 million. Total gross revenue is about $34 million, according to Clime filings. Under the deal, Madison chief executive Annick Donat will join the Clime executive team and continue to lead Madison.

Madison said its advisers will benefit significantly from the transaction through closer collaboration with Clime, with Madison to form a core part of the group's strategy.

"Similar to Madison's ethos, Clime, believes advice is one of the few parts of financial services where the value exchange is crystal clear - and people's lives are better for it," Madison said.

Donat said: "We are very much looking forward to becoming a part of the Clime growth story. This is fantastic step forward in supporting our advisers and securing a stable future. As always, we are very proud of our community and we're look forward to leading the group through this exciting period."

Likewise, Clime chief executive Rod Bristow said he is delighted to welcome Madison and its adviser network.

"Over nearly 25 years in operation, Clime has built trust by distilling complexity into actionable insights for investors. We are looking forward to MFG's team being part of our group and supporting MFG's financial advisers with efficiency gains and growth solutions aligned to our values of integrity, transparency and conviction," Bristow said.

Completion is expected in mid to late June, subject to resolution on Taiping's claim to the proceeds among other customary conditions.

Clime's $4.5 million raise is priced at 46 cents per share, which is a 14% discount to CIW's average share price over last 30 trading days.

