Madison advisers loyal amid sale

Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.

Madison's sale includes the advice group, but also three other businesses WealthPortal, AdviceNet and ProActive Portfolios. The three companies cover wealth management, licensing and compliance.

Madison's advisers look after about $3.8 billion in funds under management and total in force premiums of $65 million on behalf of their clients, according to the sales flyer published today. Madison's revenue was not published.

PwC and Seaview have asked interested parties to register interested by email. Indicative non-binding offers are due 5pm today. Prospective suitors will have to sign a confidentiality deed.

As the wheels turn, ASIC Financial Adviser Register (FAR) numbers show Madison's advisers have stuck it out with the firm during the ordeal.

It had 101 active advisers at December end, before Sargon Capital's Chinese lender forced it into administration after a default on making interests payments on a loan.

At February 27, it had 107 advisers, according to ASIC FAR's most recent dataset.

Madison is solvent, despite the concurrent sale of Sargon's trustee businesses.

Proceeds from Madison's sale will largely go to OneVue which has secured interest over the holding company that holds Madison, to recover the $31 million owed to it by Sargon.