Macquarie Wrap rolls out new features for advisers

Macquarie introduced new digital features and security enhancements on Macquarie Wrap, including account-level performance reporting and a live chat function in Adviser Online.

The platform's updated account-level performance reporting functionality seeks to afford financial advisers access to insights that will "support investment recommendations and client advice".

"Our latest release of account-level reporting in Adviser Online includes a new performance summary screen featuring headline statistics for quick insights, portfolio movement visualisation with dynamic waterfall graph, intelligent filters and enriched data," commented Macquarie wrap platform head Michelle Weber.

Meanwhile, the live chat function enables advisers to speak directly with a Macquarie consultant.

"We know that advisers are busy and we're hearing that live chat is delivering efficiency gains for their businesses, as it removes the need for them to wait on the phone to speak to a consultant," Weber said.

"In fact, the average wait time to get in touch with a consultant via live chat is up to three times shorter than over the phone and nine out of 10 enquiries raised are solved without the need to speak to a consultant over the phone."

The "enhanced digital experience" also entailed streamlining various forms such as adviser-initiated pension payments, advice fee-grouping, digital advice fee, switch, and application forms.

Weber specifically underscored the efficiency of Macquarie's digital pension withdrawal form, with "most clients" receiving funds within 24 hours compared to the approximate three-day processing time for paper-based requests.

Last year, the financial services group strengthened security by developing Macquarie Authenticator, the sole multi-factor authentication method for access to Adviser Online, using push notifications to provide real-time verification for logins and transactions.

Noting that the ACCC reported Australians lost $3.1 billions to scams in 2022, Weber highlighted the importance of Macquarie Authenticator as a verification tool in helping advisers and their clients safeguard against potential fraud and scams.

"This security enhancement builds on the broader education series we've been conducting with advisers including through webinars led by Macquarie's fraud and security experts," Weber said.

"We continue to look at ways in which we can arm advisers with information on the latest threats and how best to protect themselves and their clients."