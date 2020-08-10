NEWS
Superannuation
Macquarie to transfer legacy pension product
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   12:40PM

Macquarie will transition pension members in its legacy SuperOptions product to a wrap style pension product, in a bid to lower administration fees and expand the investment offering.

Macquarie closed the SuperOptions product to new members in June 2012. After a recent review of all its pension and superannuation products, it has decided to transition its pension accounts to the Macquarie Pension Manager.

The transfer is slated for September 14.

"...as SuperOptions has been closed to new members since June, 2012, it now provides a more limited range of product features relative to many other superannuation and pension products in the market. In addition, the membership has also been declining over recent years," it said in a notice sent to members.

"The above factors are impacting on SuperOptions' market competitiveness and ongoing viability as a stand-along superannuation and pension product. Trustee has determined that these factors are also likely to impact on its ability to continue to deliver financial and operational outcomes which are in the best interests of the SuperOptions members."

The change will lower administration fees for all transferring members, according to the trustee, Macquarie Investment Management. For example, a member with $60,000 balance paid $870 to $1360 per year in admin fees. This will now go down to about $590 with Pension Manager.

Members will also get more than 1600 investment options (managed funds, listed securities, term deposits, separately managed accounts) and improved features such as online access for account balances, it said.

Any ongoing adviser fees currently in place for SuperOptions members will continue with Pension Manager. From the date of the transfer to Pension Manager, any commission currently paid will no longer be paid. Members with advisers will be able to authorise relationships to pay advice fees.

Any current, valid death benefit nominations will be transferred over to the Pension Manager, where the nomination type is available.

The transfer will see the 'guaranteed' death benefit end after July 2021 where the balance is less than contributions. In SuperOptions, Macquarie Life paid 1% of the member's withdrawal value where the member's balance (as at withdrawal rate) was less than the aggregate premiums (less fees, withdrawals and in some cases expenses) paid by member.

Macquarie Investment Management Limited got its registerable superannuation entity (RSE) licence approval from APRA in 2006.

