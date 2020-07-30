NEWS
Investment
Macquarie fired 32 people in "consequence management"
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 30 JUL 2020   12:05PM

During the Macquarie Group annual general meeting and results update chair Peter Warne touched on the bank's "consequence management", highlighting the consequences of inappropriate behaviour.

He said that in financial year 2020, there were 164 matters at Macquarie Group that involved conduct or policy breaches that led to formal consequences.

"Of these, 32 matters resulted in termination of employment. Formal warnings were issued in the remaining 132 matters and in 19 of these, the individual subsequently left the organisation," Warne said.

"Importantly, the circumstances surrounding all of these matters were analysed and it was found that these were isolated matters with no evidence of broader systematic issues."

Almost all of Macquarie's staff, more than 98%, has been working remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The group is now in a gradual, phased and voluntary return to the office in certain locations where it is safe to do so, and with the appropriate social distancing and hygiene measures in place," Warne said.

He added that with COVID-19 necessitating a move to working from home, senior management at Macquarie communicated to staff more regularly to remind them of ongoing expectations and responsibilities.

Macquarie chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake said Macquarie was impacted by mixed trading conditions, with the operating group's net profit contribution slightly down on the first quarter of last year.

Macquarie Asset Management had $568 billion in assets under management at 30 June 2020, down 5% on 31 March 2020.

"Macquarie remains well positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term due to its deep expertise in major markets, strength in business and geographic diversity and ability to adapt its portfolio mix to changing market conditions, ongoing programs to identify cost saving initiatives and efficiency, strong and conservative balance sheet and proven risk management framework and culture," Wikramanayake said.

