Investment

Macquarie AM acquires alternative investment group

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 22 OCT 2021   11:53AM

Macquarie Asset Management has acquired an independent investment advisory firm delivering private client access to institutional hedge fund, private equity, real estate, and funds-of-funds.

It agreed to acquired New York-based Central Park Group for an undisclosed amount.

Central Park Group has more than US$3.5 billion in assets under management, with an offering targeting high-net-worth and smaller institutional investors.

"We have long admired Central Park Group's track record of innovation and success in delivering alternative solutions to individual investors," head of Macquarie AM Ben Way said.

"Given our alternatives expertise and our significant presence in the intermediary channel, the combination of Macquarie and Central Park Group uniquely positions us to address the needs of individual investors by providing increased access to alternative investments along with an enhanced client experience."

The co-chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Central Park Group Gregory Brousseau said this is a natural next step for the firm.

"We will continue to offer best-in-class alternative investments and clients will benefit from the added resources, depth and scale of a major global financial institution," he said.

"The asset management industry is rapidly evolving, and individual investor demand for alternative strategies is playing a central role in this dramatic shift," Macquarie AM chief commercial officer Graeme Conway added.

"Macquarie's objective with the acquisition of Central Park Group is to empower clients and their financial advisors to invest for long-term success through access to institutional-quality alternative investment opportunities in thoughtful structures."

In other news from Macquarie AM, it has entered into an agreement to divest One Rail Australia with Aurizon agreeing to acquire One Rail in a whole of business transaction.

Macquarie AM owned One Rail for five years. It operates critical rail infrastructure, with a presence in New South Wales, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland.

