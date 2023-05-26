MA Financial establishes Singapore office

MA Financial is increasing its footprint in Asia, soon opening the doors to a Singapore office in a bid to attract more ultra-high-net-worth and family office clients.

Speaking with Financial Standard, MA Financial head of asset management Andrew Martin said the move is part of the firm's strategy to expand its offering in Asia, complementing its existing capabilities on the continent.

"When we first set up our asset management business, we saw that there was significant demand from high-net-worth (HNW) investors in Asia to diversify out of the region and into Australia," Martin explained.

"In conjunction with that, it became apparent that those markets were underserved by Australian investment managers."

According to Martin, there are various reasons for this, including that the region can be challenging for newcomers from a regulatory and cultural point of view.

"In order to be successful in the Asian market, you need boots on the ground, because these investors are very much relationship driven," Martin said.

"So far, we've had success in Greater China, now with offices and team members in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen. We also added a full office in Hong Kong to serve investors in that market, but also in southern China. So, it's been a natural progression of our Asian strategy."

Martin said a large proportion of MA Financial's $8.4 billion in assets under management comes from HNW investors in the region.

"On our platform, we now have investors from over 30 countries," he added.

Martin said Singapore has become the 'Switzerland of the East', or in other words, the global centre for capital.

"Singapore is on fire right now," he said.

"The capital flows into Singapore at the moment are extraordinary, and it's not just capital flows out of the region; we're seeing a lot of capital flows out of Europe and the Middle East.

"So, it's not just HNW investors that are redomiciling into Singapore, it's also institutional investors, many of whom may once upon a time gravitated to Hong Kong."

Equally, Martin said, he's seeing a lot of international fund managers set up their regional headquarters in Singapore.

"The Singaporean government have been very thoughtful and very strategic with concerns of the whole raft of measures that they've put in place to attract global capital," he said.

MA Financial has already made three key hires for the office, including Ruben Boopalan, Kelly Low, and Aidan McCluskey.

Boopalan brings more than 25 years in financial services including almost 15 years with the Macquarie Group where he held multiple roles including heading the institutional sales desk for Macquarie Securities in Singapore, as well as country head for Macquarie in Malaysia.

His early career involved research roles at Credit Suisse, Balanced Equity Management and Swiss Re Asset Management in Australia.

Meanwhile, Low will join MA Financial Singapore as a distribution director in June.

"Kelly's previous role was senior account manager at Wellington Management, one of the world's largest independent asset managers managing more than US$1 trillion for clients in over 60 countries," he said.

Prior to that, Low held similar roles at Vanguard Investments and Credit Suisse in Singapore.

Finally, McCluskey will relocate from the Sydney office and continue in his capacity as executive director.

"Aidan will continue his focus on HNW and family offices in Singapore and South-East Asia," Martin added.

Alongside its client relationship and service capabilities, which are delivered in multiple languages, Martin said a point of difference the MA Financial office can offer Singaporean investors is exposure to its private market deals, such as the d'Albora marina fund launched last month.

"Asian investors are typically underweight private markets and alternatives, and it's a structural reason why, rather than not being exposed to it," Martin said.

"Also, Australia is attractive on a number of grounds. Obviously, we have relatively strong economic performance, stable political system, a well-tested regulatory and legal system at the macro level. And certainly, I think the issue around Australia is that we have not done a great job at marketing the opportunities here in Australia.

"I don't think Australia has been properly marketed yet, so that's our job."