MA Financial buys $96m hotel to seed fund

MA Financial buys $96m hotel to seed fundBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024 12:31PM
The alternative asset manager has purchased a large-scale Melbourne hotel from Singaporean real estate group Hiap Hoe Limited.
The acquisition of the hotel seeds the new MA Accommodation Hotel Fund, an open-ended wholesale fund targeting accommodation hotel assets.
It aims to provide investors with both a robust distribution income stream, targeting 7-8% per annum, and a compelling total return profile, targeting 13% per annum.
The hotel, known as Vibe Docklands, will be operated by TFE Hotels.
Built in 2018, Vibe Docklands has 273 guest rooms, conference rooms, a fully licensed ground floor bar, bistro and café, a gym, outdoor swimming pool and car spaces.
MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins said the group is excited about the purchase of Vibe Docklands and expects it will be the first in a range of hotel properties it acquires in the near term.
"We believe that the dislocation caused by the global pandemic, increased construction costs and the current macroeconomic conditions create a compelling opportunity to acquire accommodation hotel assets on very attractive terms," Biggins said.
"This is expected to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for fund investors.
"Accommodation hotels fit perfectly within our specialisation as an alternative real estate asset manager, where we add value by identifying unique situations and actively managing assets for the benefit of investors."
In October last year, MA Financial dropped $20 million on the Batemans Bay Marina and the Port Macquarie Marina for its marina fund, seeded six months prior.
