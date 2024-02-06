Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

MA Financial buys $96m hotel to seed fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024   12:31PM

The alternative asset manager has purchased a large-scale Melbourne hotel from Singaporean real estate group Hiap Hoe Limited.

The acquisition of the hotel seeds the new MA Accommodation Hotel Fund, an open-ended wholesale fund targeting accommodation hotel assets.

It aims to provide investors with both a robust distribution income stream, targeting 7-8% per annum, and a compelling total return profile, targeting 13% per annum.

The hotel, known as Vibe Docklands, will be operated by TFE Hotels.

Built in 2018, Vibe Docklands has 273 guest rooms, conference rooms, a fully licensed ground floor bar, bistro and café, a gym, outdoor swimming pool and car spaces.

MA Financial joint chief executive Julian Biggins said the group is excited about the purchase of Vibe Docklands and expects it will be the first in a range of hotel properties it acquires in the near term.

"We believe that the dislocation caused by the global pandemic, increased construction costs and the current macroeconomic conditions create a compelling opportunity to acquire accommodation hotel assets on very attractive terms," Biggins said.

"This is expected to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for fund investors.

"Accommodation hotels fit perfectly within our specialisation as an alternative real estate asset manager, where we add value by identifying unique situations and actively managing assets for the benefit of investors."

In October last year, MA Financial dropped $20 million on the Batemans Bay Marina and the Port Macquarie Marina for its marina fund, seeded six months prior. 

Read more: MA FinancialJulian Biggins
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MA Financial issues first RMBS
MA Financial boosts fund with $20m acquisition
Centuria wins $500m mandate
MA Financial strengthens lending business
Private credit to play critical role in the economy: MA Financial
FICAP Rockstar back in July
MA Financial establishes Singapore office
MA Financial acquires US credit manager
MA Financial buys marinas, launches fund
Centuria, MA Financial buy $223m tower

Editor's Choice

MA Financial buys $96m hotel to seed fund

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:31PM
The alternative asset manager has purchased a large-scale Melbourne hotel from Singaporean real estate group Hiap Hoe Limited.

iExtend finds interim arrangement to operate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
After being rebuked by ASIC for operating without an AFS Licence, iExtend is now running under a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR) arrangement for the interim.

Clime avoids board spill

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:42PM
Clime Investment Management has avoided a board spill that was brought about by its former chair and a substantial shareholder.

Actively managed, ESG funds top 2023 outflows

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
Actively managed funds and ESG strategies suffered the biggest outflows in 2023 at a combined $57.7 billion.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach