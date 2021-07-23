NEWS
Financial Planning

M&As to create super advice firms

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:24PM

Mergers and acquisitions will power the financial advice industry, culminating in the formation of "advice mega firms" in the near future, a new white paper suggests.

According to a new report by AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA), the collapse of the vertical integration model has opened up opportunities for cashed-up buyers.

"In the next 12-24 months, a wave of accounting and advisory opportunities are expected to hit the market, as many principals retire ahead of FASEA's higher education requirements," the Build or buy: A guide to merger & acquisition fundamentals white paper reads.

This adviser exodus and the increasing demand for professional advice are major drivers of the formation of "super firms" and leaves plenty of buying opportunities.

A super firm is one that has strong demand for professional advice amid weak supply; generates attractive advice margins; and is underpinned by fragmentation and modernisation.

AZ NGA foresees quality firms being "courted aggressively" by different buyers, including private equity firms, product manufacturers, other advisory groups as well as international investors.

A super firm will be akin to the mid-tier in accounting and professional services led by entrepreneurs and not institutions.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said competition for quality assets is heating up and will only intensify in the lead up to 1 January 2026.

However, M&A is not the right strategy for everyone, and ill-considered deals usually result in disruption, increased cost and complexity, and value destruction, he warned.

"M&A is an important tool for business growth and in the next three years many advisers will be tempted to do a deal but just because you can, doesn't mean you should," he said.

Since 2015, AZ NGA has completed 79 transactions including the recent acquisitions of Queensland-based businesses, Blue Harbour Financial Partners (formerly Bridges Brisbane Bayside) and Henderson Matusch.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
