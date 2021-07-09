NEWS
Insurance

Lying rife in life insurance applications

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUL 2021   11:56AM

Nearly 20% of Australians have lied on their life insurance application to get a cheaper policy, new research shows.

Comparison site Finder's latest research revealed 3.8 million people have lied on their life insurance application.

Men were found to be more likely to be deceitful at 29% than women at 11%. Lying about smoker status emerged as one of the most common reasons at 9% as did mental health at 9%.

This was followed by the nature of one's job (8%), alcohol consumption (7%), a pre-existing condition (6%) and hobbies such as extreme sports (4%).

"Insurance premiums are based on the risk you represent. If you've previously lied about your circumstances when filling out your insurance application, your insurer could well void your claim," Finder insurance editor James Martin said.

"If you were to pass away, this could leave your loved ones in the lurch financially. In serious cases, you could even be sued for insurance fraud."

The research found that 41% of Australians don't have life insurance with 35% of men not insured 47% for women.

"It's easy to think 'this won't happen to me', but the truth is that nothing in life is certain. I'd encourage Australians to make life insurance a regular part of their financial planning," Martin said.

In light of this statistic, MetLife's latest Value of Life Insurance report aims to increase customer engagement.

As a part of the research, Rice Warner showed that underinsurance costs the government $57 million for life insurance and $1.26 billion for TPD; people without life cover or who are underinsured are more likely to draw on welfare.

The report said life insurance provides an alternative, self-funded source of support for people and therefore can have a direct impact by reducing welfare costs.

Read more: FinderJames MartinMetLifeRice WarnerValue of Life Insurance
VIEW COMMENTS

