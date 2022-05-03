Low wage growth a deliberate design feature: ACTU

An ACTU report has blasted the Coalition government for the consistent entrenchment of low wage growth.

The Morrison missing in action on wages report shows that over the entire term of the Morrison government, real wages have fallen by 2.3%. This is the first time this century that workers' real incomes are lower as they head to the polls than they were the last time they voted.

Surging inflation has cut the real pay of a worker on average earnings by nearly $2000 in the first half of this year alone.

The report added the trend of workers having received the lowest share of national income and businesses the highest since records began was no accident.

Over the past decade of government, the ACTU placed blame on the government's promotion of insecure work and the rise of underemployment.

The trade union also attacked the government's capping of public sector pay and its failure to act on the gender pay gap.

Earlier this year, the Morrison government announced it will provide a record $7.8 billion to deliver generational skilling across the nation.

The government has said it will offer a new pre-employment program for young people, provide Workforce Australia funding and boost wage subsidies for employment service providers.

Though despite the government's measures to "deliver a stronger future with more jobs, providing invaluable opportunities for Australians into the future", the ACTU has slammed the incumbent's record.

Scathingly the ACTU said: "Instead of implementing policies to improve wage growth, the Morrison government has either pursued policies that have exacerbated the problem or done nothing."

In advocation for an end to the 'wage crisis', the ACTU report recommended the government implement appropriate economic, labour and industrial measures to empower workers.

Part and parcel of this empowerment entails workers having the security, confidence and bargaining power to demand decent wage gains from employers, the ACTU continued.

More specifically, the ACTU demanded more stringent legislation to close enterprise agreement loopholes and remove barriers to equal pay, a 5% increase in Award wages, a crackdown on wage theft and public backing of fair pay rises that reflect a fair share of labour productivity growth.

On what economists saw as the best government policies to help deliver higher wages, an Economic Society of Australia (ESA) survey showed economists favoured measures to boost productivity growth and business investment the highest.

However, of some concern, none of the economists surveyed was optimistic about the prospect of quickly lifting wage growth.