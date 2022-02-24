NEWS
Investment

Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 24 FEB 2022   12:15PM

New analysis from Morningstar has revealed the winners from the intense competition in ETFs are those with low fees or offering exposure to niche sectors like disruptive technology.

Vanguard, BetaShares, and iShares remain at the top of Australia's ETF market, capturing more than 77.7% of the total net inflows.

Vanguard remains the most popular ETF provider amassing $7.1 billion in net inflows, which accounts for over one third (34.4%) of the total net inflows into the Australian ETF market.

BetaShares and VanEck tapped into the trend for specialty and narrowly focused ETFs with several successful launches in 2021.

Morningstar identified popular areas for growth in terms of ETF launches have been in ESG and disruptive technologies.

"Four of the strategies introduced last year have crossed $100 million in assets, notably the BetaShares crypto product, which was only launched in November," Morningstar said.

"The sustainable and active ETF launch pipeline remained strong as 12 new ETFs (sustainable and active) were introduced to the market in 2021."

Morningstar also found investors are increasingly becoming price-sensitive with significant inflows going into products with low fees.

The research observed a drop in the net flow weighted average fee of ETFs over the last three years.

Equity products were found to have the most downward pressure on fees, with the net flow weighted average cost of equity ETFs dropping from 0.45% per year to 0.37% per year (approximately) over past three years.

Fixed-income ETFs have dodged the trend, Morningstar said, as money moved to more expensive products.

Meanwhile, Rainmaker analysis has indicated that the purchase of Chi-X by Cboe has accelerated competition.

While the ASX still has most of the exchange traded products, Cboe is making inroads. During last year it increased its share of the market from 0.6% to 3.1%.

Cboe's increased participation in the market could push down prices, Rainmaker analysis suggested.

In 2021, 17 new ETPs launched on the ASX (an increase of 8%) and seven launched on Cboe (an increase of 58%).

