Lonsec bolsters sales team

Research house Lonsec has grown its sales team, including appointing a new head of sales.

John Burton steps into the head of sales position. He was previously national sales manager at OnePath before more recently establishing his own wealth firm - Clarity Wealth.

Earlier in Burton's career, he was head of private clients advice at St George and a practice development manager with MLC.

Lonsec has also added two transition consultants. These are newly created roles to assist financial advice practices.

Brendan Tully and Sean Newman have each been appointed as transition consultants.

Tully was most recently advice review regional manager at BT. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years with AMP as a development coach and business partnerships manager within AMP Financial Planning.

Newman was most recently a senior financial planner with Commonwealth Bank Financial Planning and was previously a strategic financial adviser at Mercer.

"These key additions to our team are genuinely seasoned professionals, with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by advisors and their practices," Lonsec head of sales and marketing Rob Hardy said.

"All were chosen for their in-depth knowledge of the provision of advice, and we look forward to helping drive genuine efficiencies and results for all of our clients."

In addition to these new hires, Lonsec has boosted its sales team from four to six. It added one dedicated sales team member for Queensland and one for Western Australia and South Australia. The four existing positions are based in Sydney and Melbourne.

Recently appointed Lonsec chief executive Mike Wright said: "Lonsec is continuing to build out its research, consulting and managed account capabilities, including expanded coverage across platforms. With inflows for many months now, well in excess of $100 million per month, it was clear that we needed to expand our team and capabilities, in order to support the growing number of clients."