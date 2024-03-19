Lombard Odier brings plastic circularity fund down under

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is bringing its Plastic Circularity Fund to Australia, following a first close last year with backing from the sovereign wealth fund of Monaco, among others.

The LOIM Plastic Circularity Fund (Australia), a private equity offering, is being made available to wholesale and institutional investors via AFM Investment Partners. Equity Trustees will serve as responsible entity of the fund.

The fund's objective is to reduce plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions in the plastic value chain while delivering market returns, it said. It aims to do this by investing in companies offering innovative plastic materials with lower carbon footprint and better end of life properties; better usage models that extend the plastics' life; and providing collection, sorting, and recycling solutions.

The strategy is overseen by global head of private assets and co-lead portfolio manager Christopher Tritten and co-lead portfolio manager Victoire Carous.

"We're excited about the launch of our LOIM Plastic Circularity Fund in Australia. There is tremendous opportunity for turning plastic waste into a resource, as well as driving economies of scale and economic returns," Lombard Odier Asia regional head and global head of strategic alliances Vincent Magnenat said.

"According to industry estimates, the transition to a circular value chain for plastic packaging represents a potential US$1 trillion global economic opportunity by 2030."

He said he believes the fund stands as "a differentiated and compelling private offering for local Australian investment groups."

"We are giving institutional investors and wholesale clients the opportunity to invest in growth-stage companies positioned to capture the worldwide transition undergone by the plastic value chain with the objective to reduce plastic waste issues and deliver attractive financial returns and sustainability outcomes worldwide," he added.

In support, AFM Investment Partners' John Donovan said the plastics problem is widely acknowledged and local investors welcome innovative investment solutions such as this.

Meantime, Equity Trustees executive general managers, corporate and superannuation trustee services Andrew Godfrey said: "We are pleased to be appointed as the responsible entity role for the LOIM Plastic Circularity Fund and look forward to working alongside the team as they continue to grow in the Australian market."

International investors in the strategy include LyondellBasell and Dow, as well as several sustainability-focused private investors.