Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Lombard Odier brings plastic circularity fund down under

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAR 2024   12:38PM

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is bringing its Plastic Circularity Fund to Australia, following a first close last year with backing from the sovereign wealth fund of Monaco, among others.

The LOIM Plastic Circularity Fund (Australia), a private equity offering, is being made available to wholesale and institutional investors via AFM Investment Partners. Equity Trustees will serve as responsible entity of the fund.

The fund's objective is to reduce plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions in the plastic value chain while delivering market returns, it said. It aims to do this by investing in companies offering innovative plastic materials with lower carbon footprint and better end of life properties; better usage models that extend the plastics' life; and providing collection, sorting, and recycling solutions.

The strategy is overseen by global head of private assets and co-lead portfolio manager Christopher Tritten and co-lead portfolio manager Victoire Carous.

"We're excited about the launch of our LOIM Plastic Circularity Fund in Australia. There is tremendous opportunity for turning plastic waste into a resource, as well as driving economies of scale and economic returns," Lombard Odier Asia regional head and global head of strategic alliances Vincent Magnenat said.

"According to industry estimates, the transition to a circular value chain for plastic packaging represents a potential US$1 trillion global economic opportunity by 2030."

He said he believes the fund stands as "a differentiated and compelling private offering for local Australian investment groups."

"We are giving institutional investors and wholesale clients the opportunity to invest in growth-stage companies positioned to capture the worldwide transition undergone by the plastic value chain with the objective to reduce plastic waste issues and deliver attractive financial returns and sustainability outcomes worldwide," he added.

In support, AFM Investment Partners' John Donovan said the plastics problem is widely acknowledged and local investors welcome innovative investment solutions such as this.

Meantime, Equity Trustees executive general managers, corporate and superannuation trustee services Andrew Godfrey said: "We are pleased to be appointed as the responsible entity role for the LOIM Plastic Circularity Fund and look forward to working alongside the team as they continue to grow in the Australian market."

International investors in the strategy include LyondellBasell and Dow, as well as several sustainability-focused private investors.

Read more: LOIM Plastic Circularity FundAFM Investment PartnersEquity TrusteesLombard Odier Investment ManagersAndrew GodfreyChristopher TrittenJohn DonovanLombard Odier AsiaLyondellBasellVictoire CarousVincent Magnenat
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MSC Trustees nabs Equity Trustees general manager
Low investor demand sees equities funds wound up
EQT winds up Mirae Asia equity fund
Equity Trustees adds more super fund clients
HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA
Future Group acquires Verve Super
Income fund shuttered by Equity Trustees
Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate
Institutional investor tips $30m into new Mantis offer
Currency hedging solution launched for managed accounts

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper engages TAL to create retirement option

ELIZA BAVIN
The new option is expected to be available in early 2025.

Lombard Odier brings plastic circularity fund down under

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is bringing its Plastic Circularity Fund to Australia, following a first close last year with backing from the sovereign wealth fund of Monaco, among others.

Treasury releases draft legislation for new $3m super tax

ELIZA BAVIN
The SMSF Association has slammed the proposed changes, claiming it will result in more red tape, costs and unexpected outcomes.

Castlerock embarks on $30m capital raise

KARREN VERGARA
Property fund manager Castlerock is aiming to raise $30 million to expand its portfolio focused on government-leased assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach