Local managed funds fee revenues shrinks

Wholesale managed funds reaped $4.5 billion in fee revenue in 2020 but average fees were down 6bps, according to new Rainmaker research.

Rainmaker analysed more than 1000 managed funds which had $588 billion in total assets.

The average fee wholesale funds charged in 2019 was 0.83% p.a. One year later in 2020, this fell to 0.77% p.a.

The research found no significant relationship between a fund's total assets and the fees it charges.

"Despite a common assumption that larger products offer scale benefits to investors, managed funds designed for larger investments do not, as a rule, offer reduced fees," said Rainmaker Information executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said.

"Investment managers will offer high-end customers lower fees, but customers usually have to negotiate these fee reductions case-by-case or choose an indexed fund."

In the year, one in five managed funds charged performance fees.

By asset classes, alternatives had the highest median fees (1.2% p.a.). They were also three times more likely to charge performance fees.

The were followed by international equities (1% p.a. in median fees), Australian equities (0.90% p.a.), property (0.75% p.a.), international fixed income (0.55% p.a.) and Australian fixed income (0.45% p.a.).

"Investment managers are under huge market pressure to reduce their fees, and investors, together with their financial advisers, should always check they are getting the best fee deal they can," Dunnin said.

"Investors should not be seduced into thinking that paying higher fees guarantees better returns. It often works the other way."