Link to provide due diligence information

The Link Group board has agreed to provide Carlyle Asia Partners with non-exclusive due diligence following its takeover offer.

Link said it was appropriate to provide Carlyle Group with the due diligence information so it can develop a revised takeover proposal which may be recommended to shareholders.

The due diligence information will be provided subject to the extension of a confidentiality agreement between both parties.

"There can be no certainty that such proposal will eventuate, and shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the proposal and the board will update shareholders as appropriate," Link Group said in a statement.

Carlyle Group's offer is made up of $3 per share cash offer for Link Group and a pro rata distribution of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA Group to Link's shareholders worth $2.38 per Link share.

The proposal values each Link Group share at a 24.2% premium to its last closing price.

On the day of the takeover offer VanEck deputy head of investments and capital markets Jamie Hannah said while it is a large premium, it is still far off Link's previous highs.

"However, Link has fallen 20% since the start of the year and it is still well off its all-time high near $9. Whilst it's a good deal for shareholders in the short term, the question arises whether it is in their best interest in the medium to long term," he said.

"As a shareholder in Link, we would suggest the board review the offer, but remain focused on its expected growth targets. Link enjoys a reasonably strong balance sheet and many brokers have a buy on the stock, so there's an expectation of future price gains."

The Link board has since appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS as its financial advisers and Herbert Smith Freehills as its legal adviser.