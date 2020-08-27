Link suffers in COVID environment

Link Group has posted disappointing FY20 results across the board weighed down by tough trading conditions and increased regulatory costs.

Compared to last year Link posted a 12% fall in statutory net profit, a 27% fall in operating net profit after tax and a statutory net loss after tax of $114 million.

Link Group reported revenue of $1.23 billion with operating EBITDA of $294 million and operating NPATA of $144 million.

Its statutory net loss after tax totalled $114 million, which included an impairment charge relating to the Corporate Markets business as well as significant items such as costs relating to business combinations, integration, client migrations and gains or losses on investments.

Link managing director John McMurtie said despite the losses the company continues to display resilience.

"Link Group continues to display resilience, with a satisfactory financial performance despite difficult trading conditions globally and previously announced regulatory changes and client losses in RSS," McMurtie said.

"Against the backdrop of this challenging year, we have successfully delivered continuity of service for our clients, while also keeping our people safe during COVID-19."

McMurtie said the company continued its growth agenda and executed on a number of efficiencies and opportunities across the group.

"Our priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our people and the continued provision of service to our clients," he said.

"I want to acknowledge the enormous efforts of the Link Group team globally, who have responded with adaptability and agility to keep our business running during COVID-19. "

McMurtie said the business had done well to execute the government's Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme which was recently extended until the end of the year.

"Our technology, scale and expertise have enabled us to design and implement innovative solutions for our clients, often at very short notice. These include new systems and processes for the ERS scheme and the provision of virtual meeting technology," McMurtie said.

"We successfully worked through various legislations including Protecting Your Super (PYS), Putting Members Interests First (PMIF) and the COVID-19 ERS scheme. All of these initiatives required a high level of investment of resources and time, in order to help our clients meet their legislative obligations."

Revenue for the Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS) business in FY20 was $519 million, down 6% on the prior corresponding period.

However, when adjusted for prior year client losses and impact of regulatory reforms, the underlying member growth helped the division deliver underlying revenue growth of 5%.

Operating EBITDA of $78 million and Operating EBIT of $65 million were down 36% and 40% respectively on the pcp, largely reflecting the flow on impact of lower revenue and the high level of operating leverage in this division.

Link Group also entered the UK pension market in FY20 through its strategic partnership with Smart Pension.

As at 30 June 2020, Link said it administers around 700,000 members in the UK and can see continued future growth in the market.

Link said the ability to adjust to the regulatory environment in Australia showcased the fundamental strengths of its RSS business.

"We anticipate that the current environment will also give rise to future opportunities as we work with our clients to deliver on further regulatory and legislative change," it said.

Additionally, McMurtie said the business successfully completed its transformation into five global business units.

"Whilst the COVID- 19 pandemic has delayed the benefit realisation expected, Link Group delivered $14.7 million of savings this year and plans to deliver $50 million of annualised savings by the end of FY2022," McMurtie said.

