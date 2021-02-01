NEWS
Investment
Link scraps European acquisition
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   12:35PM

Link Group has canned its $266 million European acquisition and is forging ahead with the sale of PEXA.

Link scrapped its takeover bid of Pepper European Servicing (PES), offering $266 million for the loan servicing, advisory and asset management firm operating in the UK and Ireland, and in parts of Europe, announced a year ago.

The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and commercial conditions, with a deadline of 30 January 2021, that did not progress.

"As the long stop date has passed without a transaction being completed, Link Group has exercised its right to terminate the SPA and not to proceed with the acquisition," Link told the ASX this morning.

Link also announced that its divestment of its 44% stake in Property Exchange Australia (PEXA) is underway with "good indicative interest received to date".

Link and the Commonwealth Bank bought PEXA less than three years ago for $1.6 billion.

Link chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said: "The board is committed to maximising the value of its interest in PEXA for Link Group's shareholders. PEXA's cash balance continues to strengthen month-on-month highlighting the strong cash-flow conversion of this investment."

Link has been the takeover target of a consortium, led by Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group. Link rejected the consortium's bid late last year, partly because the offer price undervalued PEXA.

Bhatia confirmed today that the firm will prioritise the sale of PEXA by divesting its shares and shareholder loans in PEXA.

"Further, the external debt refinancing of PEXA as previously announced will no longer proceed," he said.

