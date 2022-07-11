Link rejects Dye & Durham takeover bid

The Link Group board won't recommend Dye and Durham's $4.57 offer but will continue to seek an agreed position.

The board cited that its dismissal of the acquisition offer followed stakeholder feedback, an independent expert's determination of the company's underlying share value, changes in market valuations since the scheme implementation and available alternatives.

However, Link Group said it is continuing to engage with Dye and Durham in relation to whether an agreed position can be reached on the matters raised in Dye and Durham's letters.

"In the event the scheme doesn't proceed, as previously advised, Link Group intends to evaluate alternatives for the business, including an in-specie distribution of a minimum of 80% of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA, in order to maximise value for shareholders," a Link Group announcement said.

Dye and Dunham initially tabled a $5.50 per share takeover offer to Link Group, but this was reduced to $4.30 per share earlier in July. In the proceeding days, this $4.30 per share offer was bumped up to $4.57.

Notwithstanding the takeover agreement, the ACCC recently said it hadn't yet agreed to provide 'approval' or any decision. The consumer watchdog also said it hadn't reached a view on Dye and Durham's request for informal merger clearance for its proposed purchase of Link.

The ACCC invited submissions on its Statement of Issues last week and is scheduled to make a final decision in September.

Today, Link Group also announced that its 2023 financial fear revenue is projected to increase by a low single-digit percentage.

"Operating EBITDA is currently projected to be around 8-19% higher than FY2022 and operating EBIT is currently projected to be around 10-12% higher than FY22," a Link statement said.