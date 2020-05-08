NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
Link feels impact of COVID-19
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   10:32AM

The early release of super scheme has seen more than 5% of the accounts Link Group administers close. It comes as the group rolls out optional pay cuts to its leadership team.

In a presentation to the Macquarie Australian Investors Conference yesterday, Link Group said that as at May 5 it had processed $3.65 billion payments for about half a million super fund members. As a result, about 5.4% of the payments resulted in the closure of those member accounts.

Link is administrator for a number of super funds, including AustralianSuper, AMIST Super, BUSSQ, Cbus, HESTA and Hostplus.

Link said it has seen increased member activity, with contact centre volumes swelling as a result of the ERS, investment switching and an increased demand for advice. This increased demand has also seen the operating hours of Link Advice extended.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

The group said in the medium to longer term it expects there to be increased fund merger activity and for industry growth of new accounts to slow as a result of the ERS, low employment growth and lower workforce mobility.

Addressing the conference, Link Group managing director John McMurtrie said himself and Link chair Michael Carapiet have taken pay cuts to the tune of 50% over the next six months in response to COVID-19.

Link's board and executive team have also taken cuts in the order of 20%. McMurtrie said the reductions are optional but that many have opted in.

At the same time, McMurtrie spoke of about 80% of the group's revenues being recurring in nature, with the services it provides being non-discretionary.

"The defensive qualities of our earnings profile will support operating cash flow during this period of volatility," Link's presentation reads.

Still, Link said it has taken steps to mitigate the impact of market volatility such as cutting costs, discretionary spending and direct resources.

"We remain confident in a strong medium term outlook with substantial business growth opportunities," Link said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Link GroupLink AdviceJohn McMurtrieAMIST SuperAustralianSuperBUSSQCbusHESTAHostplusMacquarie Australian Investors ConferenceMichael Carapiet
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Hostplus responds to PDS controversy
AustralianSuper pays out $320m
HESTA announces three GM appointments
Super CIOs defend illiquid assets
Early release applications top $9bn
How Cbus is servicing early release requests
AustralianSuper increases premiums
LGIAsuper revises down unlisted assets
Best MySuper products revealed
Darwinian time for super
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something S5nhyEqb