Link feels impact of COVID-19

The early release of super scheme has seen more than 5% of the accounts Link Group administers close. It comes as the group rolls out optional pay cuts to its leadership team.

In a presentation to the Macquarie Australian Investors Conference yesterday, Link Group said that as at May 5 it had processed $3.65 billion payments for about half a million super fund members. As a result, about 5.4% of the payments resulted in the closure of those member accounts.

Link is administrator for a number of super funds, including AustralianSuper, AMIST Super, BUSSQ, Cbus, HESTA and Hostplus.

Link said it has seen increased member activity, with contact centre volumes swelling as a result of the ERS, investment switching and an increased demand for advice. This increased demand has also seen the operating hours of Link Advice extended.

The group said in the medium to longer term it expects there to be increased fund merger activity and for industry growth of new accounts to slow as a result of the ERS, low employment growth and lower workforce mobility.

Addressing the conference, Link Group managing director John McMurtrie said himself and Link chair Michael Carapiet have taken pay cuts to the tune of 50% over the next six months in response to COVID-19.

Link's board and executive team have also taken cuts in the order of 20%. McMurtrie said the reductions are optional but that many have opted in.

At the same time, McMurtrie spoke of about 80% of the group's revenues being recurring in nature, with the services it provides being non-discretionary.

"The defensive qualities of our earnings profile will support operating cash flow during this period of volatility," Link's presentation reads.

Still, Link said it has taken steps to mitigate the impact of market volatility such as cutting costs, discretionary spending and direct resources.

"We remain confident in a strong medium term outlook with substantial business growth opportunities," Link said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.