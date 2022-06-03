Lifespan partners with OpenInvest to launch advice solution

Lifespan Financial Planning has launched a digital investing solution to help bridge the advice gap.

The new digital investing solution will support the mass market of Australians priced out of receiving holistic advice from a financial adviser.

Lifespan Invest will allow consumers to have their investment portfolio professionally managed for them by Lifespan. The product will give users access to a regular feed of financial literacy and educational content in the form of articles and videos.

Lifespan chief executive Eugene Ardino said the company was proud to be taking proactive steps via a digital solution to address the needs of Australians who would like professional assistance at a level below personal advice.

"In an ideal world, every Australian would be able to afford a personal financial adviser, however, the reality is that delivering personal advice has become increasingly expensive over recent years, inevitably excluding more and more people," Ardino said.

"Yes, the government can take steps to reduce much of this cost by streamlining regulatory requirements - and we are extremely supportive of the Quality of Advice Review currently underway - however, the industry needs to also use robust and compliant new technologies to help address the growing advice gap.

"Our advisers are now able to offer an alternative digital solution for those whose circumstances are such that they do not need to go through the more expensive personal advice process."

A 2021 KPMG research paper 'Cost profile of Australia's Financial Advice Industry' found that the cost of advice and consumer perception of advice being out of reach financially were two of the biggest barriers to adviser accessibility.

The report tabled ASIC research which showed the average cost of comprehensive personal advice to be between $2600 and $2900. It also exhibited Financial Planning Association of Australia statistics that claimed the average fees for advice represented approximately 3% of an average Australian's income.

Additionally, the KPMG report made clear that there was a definitive price gap between the cost of advice versus the price consumers were willing to incur for advice.

On the supply side, advisers have exited the industry at higher rates than ever seen before. The KPMG report suggested that in the current stringent regulatory environment, financial advisers have rationalised their client books to focus on service offerings for wealthier clients.

In light of such problems, Ardino called on the financial advice industry to look toward new technologies to enable them to reach and help mainstream Australia.

"The press is doing a great job in highlighting the size of the problem - thousands of advisers continue to exit the industry every year, and as a result, it is estimated another 100,000 Australians over the past year were 'orphaned', that is, had their adviser relationship terminated," Ardino said.

"The problem is clear - but equally, there are now digital solutions to this problem and it's up to the industry to embrace these new technologies."

Lifespan Invest is provided via a partnership with fintech platform OpenInvest.

On the partnership, OpenInvest chief executive and co-founder Andrew Varlamos said: "The team at Lifespan understand that everyone is better off when they can access expert and professional help and are now - via OpenInvest technology - able to reach a much larger audience with their expertise."

Ardino added: "Because the banks have all exited financial advice - unless you're extremely wealthy - it leaves an even larger vacuum that unfortunately has been filled with a spate of gimmicky trading apps.

"We see it as our role to help Australians invest the right way - via managed, multi-asset class diversified portfolios."