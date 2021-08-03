NEWS
Superannuation

Lifecycle MySuper outperforms single strategy

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 3 AUG 2021   12:30PM

Lifecycle MySuper was a better bet than single strategy default funds for members below 40 years of age in FY21 as the equity markets rebounded after COVID, according to Rainmaker Information.

Rainmaker's Lifecycle Index beat its Single Strategy MySuper Index for four out of seven age cohorts. However, for the past 40 years the single strategy funds performed better.

As an example of the performance differential, the best overall MySuper fund delivered 27.3% over the 12 months ending June. This was a lifecycle fund from Guild Super for the under-20 cohort.

In single strategy MySuper, the best performer only returned 21.1% which was Hostplus.

The single strategy top performer Hostplus didn't even make the top five for any age cohort except the 60-year-olds.

Retail MySuper products outperformed industry fund equivalents by 3.8% points during the period.

ESG options fell behind non-ESG equivalents by 1.4% points in the 12-month period.

Overall, the median returns across 64 workplace super options for was 18.1% for the 12 months ending June, and 7.9% p.a. over three years (for 61 options).

Many funds such as AustralianSuper said the returns this financial year were their best in decades, if not since inception.

