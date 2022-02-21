LifeBid bolsters team

Risk advice technology solution LifeBid has added to its board of advisers.

Financial adviser Katherine Hayes, who is co-founder of Hayes & Co Insurance Services and NSW and ACT director for the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), has joined the board.

She joins Zurich chief distribution officer Kieran Forde, TAL executive general manager for individual life Gavin Teichner, NEOS Life managing director John de Zwart and MLC Life general manager for retail distribution partnerships Michael Downey on the board.

The board of advisers for LifeBid is rounded out by: PPS Mutual chief financial officer Zalman Ratzemore; Integrity Life general manager of sales, marketing, CX and product Russell Hannah; Austbrokers Life managing director Ben Donald; Australian Unity executive general manager, advice Matt Brown; Centrepoint Alliance group executive, advice Paul Cullen; Fortnum Private Wealth group chief executive Neil Younger and Synchron director Don Trapnell.

LifeBid has not launched its technology solution to financial advisers yet, but it is accepting registrations of interest.

The company aims to reduce the cost of life advice by up to 90% with its tech offering by simplifying renewals, automating compliance, and creating a larger adviser and insurer capacity.

Zurich, OnePath, PPS Mutual, NEOS, Australian Unity, Centrepoint Alliance, MLC Life, Integrity Life, Austbrokers, Fortnum and Synchron are all listed by the company as investors.