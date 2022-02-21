NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

LifeBid bolsters team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 21 FEB 2022   12:07PM

Risk advice technology solution LifeBid has added to its board of advisers.

Financial adviser Katherine Hayes, who is co-founder of Hayes & Co Insurance Services and NSW and ACT director for the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), has joined the board.

She joins Zurich chief distribution officer Kieran Forde, TAL executive general manager for individual life Gavin Teichner, NEOS Life managing director John de Zwart and MLC Life general manager for retail distribution partnerships Michael Downey on the board.

The board of advisers for LifeBid is rounded out by: PPS Mutual chief financial officer Zalman Ratzemore; Integrity Life general manager of sales, marketing, CX and product Russell Hannah; Austbrokers Life managing director Ben Donald; Australian Unity executive general manager, advice Matt Brown; Centrepoint Alliance group executive, advice Paul Cullen; Fortnum Private Wealth group chief executive Neil Younger and Synchron director Don Trapnell.

LifeBid has not launched its technology solution to financial advisers yet, but it is accepting registrations of interest.

The company aims to reduce the cost of life advice by up to 90% with its tech offering by simplifying renewals, automating compliance, and creating a larger adviser and insurer capacity.

Zurich, OnePath, PPS Mutual, NEOS, Australian Unity, Centrepoint Alliance, MLC Life, Integrity Life, Austbrokers, Fortnum and Synchron are all listed by the company as investors.

Read more: LifeBidAustralian UnityCentrepoint AllianceIntegrity LifeMLC LifePPS MutualSynchronZurichAustbrokers LifeFortnum Private WealthKatherine HayesNEOS Life
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Integrity Life grows distribution team
Synchron names new state manager
Drummond Capital names strategic growth lead
Synchron appoints compliance lead
Former APRA executive joins Zurich
FSCP panel members named
Australian Unity appoints head of responsible investment
Vale Chris Regenass
New adviser, intermediary solutions lead at Russell
Zurich makes key health appointments

Editor's Choice

Aware Super advice arm to pay $20m fine

CHLOE WALKER
The industry super fund's financial advice subsidiary has been hit with a $20 million penalty for charging over 25,000 customers more than $50 million in fees for no service.

AustralianSuper hires for UK leadership

ELIZABETH FRY
AustralianSuper has named a head of people and culture, international as it looks to boost its staff numbers offshore.

Magellan promises better investment performance

KARREN VERGARA
After a turbulent six months, Magellan Financial Group acknowledged it needs to improve its investment performance.

APRA takes next step on super data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The prudential regulator wants to begin publishing data on all superannuation products and investment options, commencing a new consultation today.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.