NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Insurance
Sponsored by
Life insurers fork out more for mental health
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 22 JUN 2020   12:30PM

Life insurers are continuing to pay out more for mental health related claims, as Australians take longer to return to work, according to new analysis.

The latest edition of KPMG and the Financial Services Council's five year study on life insurance claims shows Australian life insurance companies are paying out record amounts in disability claims.

Accidents sit atop the list of causes for disability insurance claims at 38%, with musculoskeletal (18%), mental disorders (11%) and cancer 10% rounding out the top four.

However, over the last five years the number of claim benefits paid for mental health conditions has doubled. As has the total amount of retail disability income claim benefits paid out ($4.9 billion) through financial advisers when compared to the preceding five-year period.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

The analysis revealed claims paid due to mental health are now 53% higher than they were in 2013, with a 125% increase in the incidence of claims amongst men due to mental health.

KPMG Actuarial partner Briallen Cummings said the increase in mental health claim pay-outs was notable despite the increase across the board. Rather than an increase in mental health pay-outs being due to an increase in the incidence of claims, it is the length of time Australians are spending on claim which has caused the spike.

"Total claims benefits for mental health conditions have more than doubled in the past five years. More people are now focusing on their mental well-being, which we see in people taking longer to return to work after a mental health event," Cummings said.

While most causes of claim see average claimants return to work after 12 months, claims for mental health stretch out to 18 months.

"Mental health claims tend to take longer to be reported and assessed than other cause of claims, but the pay-out rate by insurers is high and reflects the importance of our community in supporting these individuals in a return to health and work," Cummings said.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said the data project is designed to help steer the local life insurance industry towards a sustainable and affordable disability income insurance product.

"This is, of course, a key goal for the life insurance industry, and even more so, for Australian consumers,"

Read more: Mental healthLife insuranceBriallen CummingsKPMG ActuarialFinancial Services CouncilSally LoaneFSC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FSC calls for SMSF access to infrastructure
Financial services demands more mental health support
Labor calls for end to war on super
Report reveals superficiality of ESG pledges
FASEA extension en route
Super advocate takes FSC to task over TPD tests
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
COVID-19 drives Aussies to check exemptions
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
Editor's Choice
ISA responds to calls for SG freeze
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Industry Super Australia has labelled a band of MPs "out of touch", after they called for increases to the super guarantee to be put on ice or scrapped completely.
ATO data heaps pressure on ASIC's SMSF fact sheet
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:43PM
New ATO data has brought ASIC's SMSF expense fact sheet under renewed pressure.
Challenger raising $300m, to add IG bonds
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
Challenger is raising up to $300 million to add to its balance sheet and will invest further in investment grade fixed income.
Sydney boutique research head steps down
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Sydney hedge fund VGI Partners' Douglas Tynan is stepping down from his executive roles but will stay on the board and remain an investor in the boutique's funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something AMO0u6SC