LGIAsuper to rebrand

As LGIAsuper completes its merger with Energy Super and starts the process of integrating Suncorp's super business into the fund, chief executive Kate Farrar tells Financial Standard there are some big changes ahead.

From 1 July 2021, the successor fund transfer of $9 billion Energy Super into $13 billion LGIAsuper will be complete but the fund's three-way merger with the $6.4 billion Suncorp Portfolio Services will be just getting started.

Farrar said as the fund transforms, it will also rebrand and have a new name.

"We're starting a process to test brand names and brand values across the three funds now," Farrar said.

"We want something that reflects the Queensland focus that we have, the community feel, the corporate feel."

Recently, First State Super rebranded to Aware Super after merging with VicSuper, and MTAA Super and Tasplan merged to become the newly named Spirit Super. Just last month, Local Government Super also rebranded to become Active Super.

Farrar did not reveal any of the names LGIAsuper is tossing up, but said she's leaving it to the marketing experts.

Farrar will lead the merged fund, staying on as chief executive and LGIAsuper's chief investment officer Troy Rieck is also staying on, as is chief risk officer Shawn Chan and chief financial officer Garnett Hollier.

Where roles were doubled-up among the funds, senior leaders were offered to take redundancies on 30 June of 2022, which is when LGIAsuper has committed to maintaining full employment. So far, Farrar said there have been no contested processes.

Moving into LGIAsuper's leadership team soon will be a chief operating officer for Suncorp Portfolio Services (yet to be announced) whose role will be to integrate the Suncorp operations into the merged LGIA fund.

"We have been working very closely with the wealth leadership team to ensure we have appropriate representation from Suncorp in the executive leadership team and in senior leadership," Farrar said.

"It's very important that we retain the identity of Suncorp Portfolio Services and their corporate knowledge."

In April, LGIAsuper acquired Suncorp Portfolio Services for $45 million (fixed amount of $26.6 million plus regulatory capital).

Farrar said her team is targeting APRA regulatory approval by the end of 2021. Suncorp Portfolio Services will be run stand-alone for a period of 18 months after that, with the focus being separating the operational activities from Suncorp itself.

"Suncorp Portfolio Services does depend for most of its operations on a combination of dedicated and shared infrastructure and personnel from Suncorp Group," Farrar said.

"We'll be running Suncorp Portfolio Services for a couple of years effectively, while the members are neutralised and buy back their trustee by repaying the LGIAsuper reserves. At the end of that period it'll be a full SFT of members into LGIAsuper Trustees and at that point amazing benefits will be unlocked for everyone."

LGIAsuper has committed to fee reductions for Suncorp Portfolio Services members in MySuper and choice products. Farrar said the biggest fee reductions and cost benefits for those members will be realised after the SFT is completed.

Working out the $26.6 billion fee to Suncorp for the acquisition was in the best interests of members was "a bit mind-bending" Farrar said, admitting she did a five-way benefits matrix looking at member benefits over about 12 different dimensions.

"I had to be clear in my mind that every transaction and every step of the transaction would be beneficial for LGIAsuper members, for Energy Super members and for Suncorp Portfolio Services members," Farrar said.

She added that there were clear cost benefits, fee benefits and service benefits for all members of the member-base of the three-way merger.

Estimates are that once the Suncorp Portfolio Services SFT is complete, the new LGIAsuper will have $33 billion in retirement savings for about 266,000 members.

The fund will still be predominantly Queensland based, but the mergers will help diversify the age and employment demographics of members.

Farrar said the next logical place for the fund to expand, and where it will be eyeing future mergers, is in New South Wales as that is currently where its second largest cohort of members are.