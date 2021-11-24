Largest asset owners grow: WTW

The world's largest asset owners grew by almost 16% last year, but Australia's largest superannuation fund has slipped in the rankings.

The latest research from Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute shows the world's largest 100 asset owners grew their total assets by 15.7% last year to US$23.5 trillion.

About 58% of this is held by pension funds, 34.7% by sovereign wealth funds and 7.2% by Outsourced Chief Investment Officers and Master Trusts.

Australian institutional investors account for six of the 100. Ranking highest is the Future Fund at 42nd, moving up 15 places. Also ranking in the top 100 are AustralianSuper (46), Aware Super (63), QIC (75), TCorp (76) and QSuper (96).

Of all the local funds, AustralianSuper was the only one to see its ranking slide, having ranked 43rd last year.

Meanwhile, Aware Super moved up 27 places and TCorp climbed nine places. QIC and QSuper ranked outside the top 100 last year.

The study also looks at asset owner 'models' and how mature they are to determine how fit for purpose funds are. Australia is considered the second-most mature market behind Canada, looking at governance, investments and sustainability.

"Their example sets a standard for other asset owners to emulate," the study reads.

"The Australian asset owner 'model' represented by a number of funds in the survey exhibits good levels of maturity across the three components of governance, investment and sustainability models, with only the Canadian model being more mature," WTW senior director Australia Martin Goss said.

"But asset owners employing this approach still face significant challenges, not least being to reconcile evolving global best investment practice with an increasingly constraining regulatory environment for superannuation funds."

On a global scale, the top 20 asset owners control 54.9% of the total AUM held by the top 100, amounting to US$12.9 trillion. Ten are sovereign wealth funds, nine are pension funds and one is an OCIO.

The biggest asset owner in the world remains the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan, now with more than US$1.7 trillion.