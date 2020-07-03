Land tax, not stamp duty: Report

A draft report into reforming GST and reducing inefficient taxes has reignited calls for the scrapping of stamp duty when buying or selling a home, to be replaced by a broad-based land tax.

The NSW Review of Federal Financial Relations draft report says there is a strong case for reforming GST and reducing the nation's reliance on more harmful taxes, while re-directing a portion of revenue to lower income households so they do not bear the burden of reform.

This would include scaling back inefficient taxes' including stamp duty on property transactions.

According to the report, at the height of the property boom in 2017-18, NSW raised almost 28% of taxation revenue from transfer duty before dropping by 14% the following year, showing volatility of revenue collections presents a challenge to governments when it comes to budgeting.

"A discussion spanning close to two decades through a series of tax reviews has laid the groundwork for broad community understanding of the advantages of recurrent land value taxation over taxation of property transfers," the report reads.

"These reviews have generally recommended abolition of transfer duty and replacement via a broad-based tax on land."

This is typically down to the economic inefficiency of transfer duty compared to land tax, but there are important equity implications too, the report states.

As it stands, transfer duty is used to shift the cost of infrastructure and essential services, like schools, hospitals and roads that everyone benefits from, onto those who buy or sell a house or business more often.

"Transactions are an arbitrary basis for taxation, and this way of distributing the tax burden is poorly justified on equity grounds. While a progressive scale means that wealthier property buyers generally pay higher duty, which supports vertical equity, this rationale only applies in the case of residential property," the report reads.

Of the 2.8 million properties in NSW in 2018-19, less than 200,000 owners contributed to the funding of essential services via transfer duty, and only one in 20 helped to pay for the schools, roads, hospitals and other services that added to the value of all properties.

The Henry Review, published in 2010, estimated about 26% of owner-occupiers have remained in the same property for at least 20 years.

"Most of these people have benefitted not only from the services provided by the state over that time but also from a once-in-a-generation land price windfall. In exchange for these gains, they have contributed very little towards essential services and critical infrastructure via property taxation," the draft report reads.

Others who have moved more frequently have picked up the tab, in what the report says "just doesn't seem fair".

Therefore, a tax on land would be the more equitable approach to funding government services, ensuring the beneficiary pays.

The Real Estate Institute of Australia welcomed the call for reform, saying: "Taxes are one of the factors determining investment in housing and thus housing supply and housing affordability. The housing sector is one of the most heavily taxed sectors of the Australian economy, both in absolute and relative terms."

"Economic analysis shows that economic activity in Australia can be lifted by shifting the composition of taxes from high economic cost state taxes to lower cost Australia-wide taxes, without changing the overall level of tax revenues," REIA president Adrian Kelly said.