NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:16PM

Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.

Speaking at a socially distanced press conference, Rudd in Brisbane and Keating in Sydney, the former Prime Ministers said the current government is trying to destroy the superannuation system.

"Superannuation is a bit like a bath.  The water in the bath is savings.  So the government has taken the plug out of the bath - we've already lost $40 billion," Keating said.

"And then they're turning the tap off at the top of the bath - to stop the actual 2.5% of super coming in."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Rudd said the issue was a major matter of public importance, saying the $3 trillion industry is the reason Australia has held on to its AAA rating.

"We have had this slug taken to the existing national superannuation pile.  Furthermore, there is a second big slug being the indication that [Prime Minister Scott] Morrison and [Federal Treasurer Josh] Frydenberg are going to betray the Australian people, betray working families, by repudiating their last pre-election commitment by abandoning the increase," Rudd said.

"This is a cruel assault by Morrison on the retirement income of working Australians and using the cover of COVID-19 to try and get away with it."

Rudd said the current Liberal government is using the argument that the increase of the SG will depress wages growth; an argument that he vehemently disagreed with.

"Pigs might fly.  That is the biggest bullshit argument I have ever heard against going ahead with decent provisions for people's superannuation savings for the future," he said.

"There is no statistical foundation for it.  There is no logical foundation for it.  There is no databased argument to sustain it."

Keating, who spearheaded the compulsory super system in Australia, shared the same sentiment that the government is using the pandemic as an excuse to destroy what he built.

"The parliamentarians are paying themselves 15 .6%, so ordinary working people get 9.5%. The parliament said in legislation you can have 12% over five years and the liberal party is saying that's too good for [the average Australian]," Keating said.

"[The Liberal government is saying] let's push them back to 9.5% while we take 15.6%.  So all those baby-faced Liberals are out there attacking the SG all the time but they're going home every week with 15.6%."

"The gall of it, the heartlessness of it and, of course, the breach of the election promise of it."

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Economic Society of Australia (ESA) showed two-thirds of surveyed Australian economists believe the SG should be deferred or abandoned.

"The two most recent increases in compulsory superannuation in 2013 and 2014 were small by design - 0.25% of salary each," ESA said.

"The next five increases, originally due to due to begin in 2015 but postponed to start in July 2021, are much bigger - 0.5% of salary each - at a time when wage growth is much smaller."

Those who thought they should be deferred argued that now is "not a time to encourage saving" and that in the current circumstances we should be "far more worried about spending power today than in the golden years of present-day workers".

Read more: LiberalLaborKevin RuddPaul KeatingEconomic Society of AustraliaPrime MinisterScott MorrisonSuperannuation guaranteeJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
LNP halts push for SG rise
Liberal senator slams super
Government introduces pandemic payment
Spend your money how you please: PM
New class action regulations slammed
Government announces $184bn deficit
Early release of super extended
Government expands SME Guarantee Scheme
Melburnians back in the lockup
HESTA asks Retirement Income Review to consider ERS
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wrMfdAJI