Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise

Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.

Speaking at a socially distanced press conference, Rudd in Brisbane and Keating in Sydney, the former Prime Ministers said the current government is trying to destroy the superannuation system.

"Superannuation is a bit like a bath. The water in the bath is savings. So the government has taken the plug out of the bath - we've already lost $40 billion," Keating said.

"And then they're turning the tap off at the top of the bath - to stop the actual 2.5% of super coming in."

Rudd said the issue was a major matter of public importance, saying the $3 trillion industry is the reason Australia has held on to its AAA rating.

"We have had this slug taken to the existing national superannuation pile. Furthermore, there is a second big slug being the indication that [Prime Minister Scott] Morrison and [Federal Treasurer Josh] Frydenberg are going to betray the Australian people, betray working families, by repudiating their last pre-election commitment by abandoning the increase," Rudd said.

"This is a cruel assault by Morrison on the retirement income of working Australians and using the cover of COVID-19 to try and get away with it."

Rudd said the current Liberal government is using the argument that the increase of the SG will depress wages growth; an argument that he vehemently disagreed with.

"Pigs might fly. That is the biggest bullshit argument I have ever heard against going ahead with decent provisions for people's superannuation savings for the future," he said.

"There is no statistical foundation for it. There is no logical foundation for it. There is no databased argument to sustain it."

Keating, who spearheaded the compulsory super system in Australia, shared the same sentiment that the government is using the pandemic as an excuse to destroy what he built.

"The parliamentarians are paying themselves 15 .6%, so ordinary working people get 9.5%. The parliament said in legislation you can have 12% over five years and the liberal party is saying that's too good for [the average Australian]," Keating said.

"[The Liberal government is saying] let's push them back to 9.5% while we take 15.6%. So all those baby-faced Liberals are out there attacking the SG all the time but they're going home every week with 15.6%."

"The gall of it, the heartlessness of it and, of course, the breach of the election promise of it."

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by the Economic Society of Australia (ESA) showed two-thirds of surveyed Australian economists believe the SG should be deferred or abandoned.

"The two most recent increases in compulsory superannuation in 2013 and 2014 were small by design - 0.25% of salary each," ESA said.

"The next five increases, originally due to due to begin in 2015 but postponed to start in July 2021, are much bigger - 0.5% of salary each - at a time when wage growth is much smaller."

Those who thought they should be deferred argued that now is "not a time to encourage saving" and that in the current circumstances we should be "far more worried about spending power today than in the golden years of present-day workers".