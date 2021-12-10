Labor promises to recognise adviser experience

Labor promises it will dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Shadow minister for financial services Stephen Jones said such advisers with a clean record will not be required to undertake a bachelor's degree to keep their qualifications.

Making the announcement at the recent Association of Independently Owned Financial Professional conference, Jones made it clear that he is not proposing to scrap the professional standards reforms.

"We will still expect advisers to pass their professional exams, and meet continuing professional development requirements, and abide by an appropriate professional code of ethics. But we won't be asking you to waste your time on degrees you don't need," he said.

The industry's call to recognise advisers' experience has been largely ignored.

Former GJO Financial Services owner Greg Owen, who left the industry in part because of the stringent educational requirements, has advocated for lesser educational requirement for advisers aged 55 or over, who have 10 to 30 years' experience.

"By the end of this year, 11,000 financial advisers will have left the industry since 2018. That's about a 40% drop in just three years. It's predicted fewer than 17,000 financial advisers will remain in the industry come the start of next year," Jones said.

The exodus has led to an estimated 28% jump in fees over the last two years.

"What matters is getting this issue fixed, getting your industry back on its feet and, most importantly, making sure Australians get that advice," he said.

The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association chief executive Judith Fox described the proposal as "common sense".

"This is good policy, because it recognises experienced stockbrokers and investment advisers who have longstanding relationships with clients over decades, passed the national exam as well as an unblemished record, and their clients should not be disadvantaged because an adviser does not have a degree," Fox said.

She pointed out that working in markets is different from being a financial planner, which means the educational focus on financial planning degrees excludes much-needed expertise.

"In stockbroking, there are advisers with medical degrees who are experts on health stocks, or geologists who are experts on resource stocks, yet their degrees are not recognised," she said.

"And of course, many in our industry have degrees in commerce, finance, economics and business, which the standards authority has not approved."