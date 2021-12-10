NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Labor promises to recognise adviser experience

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   12:13PM

Labor promises it will dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Shadow minister for financial services Stephen Jones said such advisers with a clean record will not be required to undertake a bachelor's degree to keep their qualifications.

Making the announcement at the recent Association of Independently Owned Financial Professional conference, Jones made it clear that he is not proposing to scrap the professional standards reforms.

"We will still expect advisers to pass their professional exams, and meet continuing professional development requirements, and abide by an appropriate professional code of ethics. But we won't be asking you to waste your time on degrees you don't need," he said.

The industry's call to recognise advisers' experience has been largely ignored.

Former GJO Financial Services owner Greg Owen, who left the industry in part because of the stringent educational requirements, has advocated for lesser educational requirement for advisers aged 55 or over, who have 10 to 30 years' experience.

"By the end of this year, 11,000 financial advisers will have left the industry since 2018. That's about a 40% drop in just three years. It's predicted fewer than 17,000 financial advisers will remain in the industry come the start of next year," Jones said.

The exodus has led to an estimated 28% jump in fees over the last two years.

"What matters is getting this issue fixed, getting your industry back on its feet and, most importantly, making sure Australians get that advice," he said.

The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association chief executive Judith Fox described the proposal as "common sense".

"This is good policy, because it recognises experienced stockbrokers and investment advisers who have longstanding relationships with clients over decades, passed the national exam as well as an unblemished record, and their clients should not be disadvantaged because an adviser does not have a degree," Fox said.

She pointed out that working in markets is different from being a financial planner, which means the educational focus on financial planning degrees excludes much-needed expertise.

"In stockbroking, there are advisers with medical degrees who are experts on health stocks, or geologists who are experts on resource stocks, yet their degrees are not recognised," she said.

"And of course, many in our industry have degrees in commerce, finance, economics and business, which the standards authority has not approved."

Read more: LaborAIOFPGJO Financial ServicesGreg OwenJudith FoxStephen Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Backlash after 'unprecedented' ASIC action against Westpac
AIOFP petitions to delay DDO, annual renewal
Stephen Jones changes tack on risk advice
Advice association shutters
Stonehouse acquires risk advice firm
YFYS on its way to Senate
Labor to push for YFYS stapling amendments
Rice Warner prepares to shut up shop
Possible delay for SG rise: Hume
Advice associations join forces

Editor's Choice

Do inflows follow performance?

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A recent study found flows to individual funds do directly follow performance, but there's a catch.

Hostplus, Statewide formalise merger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
The two industry superannuation funds will progress merging after signing a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Labor promises to recognise adviser experience

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Labor promises it will dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Morgan Stanley promotes two senior leaders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:09PM
Morgan Stanley Australia appointed a new local wealth management research lead as the incumbent takes on an executive role overseas.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.