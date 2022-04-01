Labor promises cheap childcare, climate action

In his reply to the 2022 Federal Budget, opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised cheaper childcare and an investment in renewable energy.

Like Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Albanese focused much of his Budget reply speech on the cost of living.

However, unlike the Treasurer, Albanese acknowledged stagnant wage growth as a factor and also acknowledged the impact of climate change and its connection to the natural disasters that have impacted Australia recently.

"The cost of everything is going up - but your pay isn't. Petrol, groceries, rent, child care, health care - the costs keep piling up, and have been piling up for some time now," Albanese said.

"The pandemic has ripped through everything from hospitality and tourism, to our universities and the entertainment industry. Climate change is here and its consequences are devastating. Yet on all of these issues, on every challenge facing our country - instead of this decade-old government being part of the solution - they are part of the problem."

He accused the government of creating one-off measures to address cost of living pressures - a $420 one-off tax offset for many and a $250 one-off payment of those on low incomes - just to get them through the election.

These measures, Albanese argued, will do little to truly combat cost of living pressures as long as wages remain stagnant.

Instead, Labor promises to reform childcare subsidies to create cheaper childcare and remove barriers to parents working more hours.

"Under our plan, no family will be worse off, but almost all families will be better off. Making childcare cheaper will mean more Australian children get access to early education, giving them a great start in life," Albanese said.

"And, crucially, cheaper childcare is an economic reform. Our plan will end the economic distortion that stops mothers in particular from working more than three or four days a week. It will boost productivity and workforce participation across the economy."

The Labor party plans to reduce the cost of child care by lifting the maximum subsidy rate to 90%, and increasing and smoothing the taper rates - a plan which it estimates would leave four in five families better off than they are now.

Further, a Labor government would require the ACCC to design a price regulation mechanism to shed light on costs and fees in child care with the goal of driving fees down. The ACCC would also examine the relationship between funding, fees, profits and educators' salaries. Since the last election, childcare fees have increased by 39% - an increase Labor says is unreasonable.

Labor also committed to establishing a Disaster Ready Fund, if elected.

"We will establish a Disaster Ready Fund, because Australians deserve a plan to mitigate the ever-intensifying impact of natural disasters," Albanese said.

"Families like those I met in Lismore, Ballina, Murwillumbah, Brisbane, and Maryborough deserve - need - a government ready to roll up its sleeves and tackle the challenge of climate change.... not just create a fund and let it sit idle while people's homes and livelihoods are swept away."

"And I say to those Australians still reeling and rebuilding from the Black Summer bushfires... the people I had the honour of shaking hands with on the New South Wales north coast, in Moruya, in the Adelaide Hills, in Victoria, and in Cobargo. You deserve a leader who holds a hose and a government that stands up for you."

Firmly connecting the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters to climate change, Albanese also promised to deliver Labor's Powering Australia plan to create cheaper renewable energy - a plan already backed by the Business Council of Australia, National Farmers Federation and the ACTU - if elected in May.