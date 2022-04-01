Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Labor promises cheap childcare, climate action

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 1 APR 2022   12:41PM

In his reply to the 2022 Federal Budget, opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised cheaper childcare and an investment in renewable energy.

Like Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Albanese focused much of his Budget reply speech on the cost of living.

However, unlike the Treasurer, Albanese acknowledged stagnant wage growth as a factor and also acknowledged the impact of climate change and its connection to the natural disasters that have impacted Australia recently.

"The cost of everything is going up - but your pay isn't. Petrol, groceries, rent, child care, health care - the costs keep piling up, and have been piling up for some time now," Albanese said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"The pandemic has ripped through everything from hospitality and tourism, to our universities and the entertainment industry. Climate change is here and its consequences are devastating. Yet on all of these issues, on every challenge facing our country - instead of this decade-old government being part of the solution - they are part of the problem."

He accused the government of creating one-off measures to address cost of living pressures - a $420 one-off tax offset for many and a $250 one-off payment of those on low incomes - just to get them through the election.

These measures, Albanese argued, will do little to truly combat cost of living pressures as long as wages remain stagnant.

Instead, Labor promises to reform childcare subsidies to create cheaper childcare and remove barriers to parents working more hours.

"Under our plan, no family will be worse off, but almost all families will be better off. Making childcare cheaper will mean more Australian children get access to early education, giving them a great start in life," Albanese said.

"And, crucially, cheaper childcare is an economic reform. Our plan will end the economic distortion that stops mothers in particular from working more than three or four days a week. It will boost productivity and workforce participation across the economy."

The Labor party plans to reduce the cost of child care by lifting the maximum subsidy rate to 90%, and increasing and smoothing the taper rates - a plan which it estimates would leave four in five families better off than they are now.

Further, a Labor government would require the ACCC to design a price regulation mechanism to shed light on costs and fees in child care with the goal of driving fees down. The ACCC would also examine the relationship between funding, fees, profits and educators' salaries. Since the last election, childcare fees have increased by 39% - an increase Labor says is unreasonable.

Labor also committed to establishing a Disaster Ready Fund, if elected.

"We will establish a Disaster Ready Fund, because Australians deserve a plan to mitigate the ever-intensifying impact of natural disasters," Albanese said.

"Families like those I met in Lismore, Ballina, Murwillumbah, Brisbane, and Maryborough deserve - need - a government ready to roll up its sleeves and tackle the challenge of climate change.... not just create a fund and let it sit idle while people's homes and livelihoods are swept away."

"And I say to those Australians still reeling and rebuilding from the Black Summer bushfires... the people I had the honour of shaking hands with on the New South Wales north coast, in Moruya, in the Adelaide Hills, in Victoria, and in Cobargo. You deserve a leader who holds a hose and a government that stands up for you."

Firmly connecting the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters to climate change, Albanese also promised to deliver Labor's Powering Australia plan to create cheaper renewable energy - a plan already backed by the Business Council of Australia, National Farmers Federation and the ACTU - if elected in May.

Read more: Anthony AlbaneseFederal Budget
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Not enough Budget for women: Industry
Federal Budget delivers nothing on climate
Millions to receive tax offset
Big spend on cost of living, defence
Budget aims to please women
Tough news for those already doing it tough
War in Ukraine sparks defence spend
Floods, fires, plagues catered to in Budget
Excise tax, super top budget worries
Government flags $17.9bn infrastructure spend

Editor's Choice

Labor promises cheap childcare, climate action

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In his reply to the 2022 Federal Budget, opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised cheaper childcare and an investment in renewable energy.

New distribution head at Perennial

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perennial Partners has a new head of distribution and a new institutional sales director.

LGIAsuper expands leadership as acquisition completes

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
LGIAsuper has finalised its acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business, adding to its executive team in the process.

Australia imposes further sanctions on Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australia has increased the economic costs to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, by applying an additional tariff of 35% for all imports from Russia and its ally Belarus.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24-25

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.