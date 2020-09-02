NEWS
La Trobe launches new loan suite
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 SEP 2020   12:13PM

Diversified wealth manager La Trobe Financial has launched a suite of a new loan products, which it says will help better meet shifting consumer needs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Trobe has launched three new products: an Everyday Heroes Loan, a Bridging Loan and a several International Borrower Loans.

It believes the product initiatives cater to both preset and future borrower needs that have emerged as trends over the past six months.

The wealth manager's chief lending officer Cory Bannister said La Trobe is committed to expanding its range of products.

"We will continue to innovate to meet borrower demand created by these macro trends, giving brokers access to products that meet their clients' needs," he said.

The Everyday Heroes loan comes off a $1 million donation by the wealth manager to Epworth Hospital in Melbourne, to help frontline workers fight COVID-19, as well as an earlier $1 million donation towards bushfire relief efforts.

"We believe it is important to recognise the contributions made by our first responders and frontline workers," Bannister said.

"We are now offering discounted loan pricing to people who provide emergency services to our community, including police, fire and emergency services, Australian Defence Force and emergency medical service workers."

The second product is a Bridging Loan, set to provide La Trobe customers with a short-term "bridge" to purchase or build a new property prior to the sale of their existing property.

Instead of having to cover two repayments, La Trobe will combine the loans with an interest budget, meaning no repayments will be required while debt levels are high during the bridging period.

La Trobe says the three key macro trends driving demand for this product include an ageing population downsizing later in life, upgraders looking to capitalise on buying opportunities and borrowers looking to build.

La Trobe believes that Australian real estate is still seen as a stable and reliable asset by offshore investors, influencing its launch of a suite of International Borrower Loans.

"With around a million Australians living and working overseas at any one time, many of these people are looking to buy a property in Australia as an investment, or to live in when they return," Bannister said.

"There is also a large contingent of expatriates who already hold Australian property and are looking to access equity, or refinance to consolidate debt, however these requests often go unanswered by their existing financier."

These international loans will cater to both non-resident and expatriate borrowers, La Trobe said.

Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
