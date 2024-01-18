KKR rolls out alternatives education solution

KKR rolls out alternatives education solutionBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 18 JAN 2024 12:22PM
KKR has launched a digital education platform to help financial advisers and individual investors better understand the alternatives landscape.
The KKR Alternatives Unlocked platform offers macroeconomic insights, investment perspectives and educational content across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and credit asset classes. It is currently available to financial professionals across the globe.
The content is tailored to users of all knowledge levels and includes live presentations and events, interactive functionality, and a webcast platform that offers continuing education credits to advisers.
KKR said a key reason for the platform's development is the education gap that exists when it comes to investing in alternatives. The group cited a Cerulli Associates survey that found while 81% of professionals agree offering alternative investments is a competitive differentiator. However, PwC and McKinsey found just 1.4% of the estimated US$192 trillion in the global wealth sector was allocated to alternatives in 2022.
"The knowledge gap around the alternatives landscape has long served as a barrier for individuals' access to private markets," KKR partner and global head of global client solutions Eric Mogelof said.
"Alternatives Unlocked was created to bridge that gap, so individuals can understand the same investments that have long been a good source of returns and diversification for institutional investors.
"KKR has nearly five decades of experience delivering investment excellence for institutional investors. We are delighted to be able to share this expertise to help advisors and individual investors better grasp private markets investing in practice."
