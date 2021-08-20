NEWS
General

KiwiSaver, NZ Super Fund architect remembered

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 20 AUG 2021   12:37PM

The man credited with spearheading the creation of KiwiSaver and the NZ Super Fund, Sir Michael Cullen, is being remembered as one of New Zealand's most influential politicians.

The New Zealand government announced today the passing of Sir Michael Cullen, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying the nation is "so much the richer, in every sense of the word" for his life.

In 2001, as Finance Minister, Cullen led the establishment of the NZ Super Fund and the KiwiSaver scheme.

"His contribution to New Zealand's long-term economic prosperity and stability has been enormous. As the architect of KiwiSaver, the New Zealand Super Fund and Working For Families he has left behind an economically more secure country," New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said.

"Each of these policies on their own would define a political career but taken together they represent one of the most significant contributions any politician has made in recent times."

His tenure as Finance Minister also New Zealand have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the OECD, strong economic growth and one of the lowest levels of public debt in the world, he added.

Chair of the Guardians of NZ Superannuation Catherine Drayton said: "The 'Cullen Fund' as it was initially nicknamed has now grown to be worth $58 billion and is projected to reach $100 billion by the end of the decade. His legacy will put New Zealand in a stronger position to provide dignity to those in retirement."

"We are privileged to continue building on Sir Michael's vision and trust his family take solace in the fact his work will live on for many decades to come."

Remembering him also as "intelligent, funny and kind", Ardern said: "For his whole adult life Michael has served his country with distinction and courage. As he himself said, he has lived a long and very fulfilling life, one for which we are forever grateful. Rest in peace, Sir Michael."

KiwiSaver, NZ Super Fund architect remembered

