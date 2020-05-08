NEWS
Executive Appointments
Kiwi investment firm nabs Aussie talent
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   11:31AM

A New Zealand-based investment and advisory group with a strategically alliance with Credit Suisse has nabbed four Aussie senior investment bankers as it moves into the Australian market.

Jarden Capital has locked down three UBS senior bankers and one Goldman Sachs banker to lead the firm's Australian operations.

Former UBS chair of investment banking, head of equities and prior head of hedge fund sales, Robbie Vanderzeil, will lead Jarden's Australian business.

Former Goldman Sachs head of equity capital markets Sarah Rennie will also join the Australian team as a "foundation leader", as will UBS Australia co-head of capital markets Dane FitzGibbon and UBS Australia head of equity capital markets syndicate John Spencer.

Jarden Group chief executive James Lee said he was excited to bring such a strong team together to expand the firm's offering in the Australian market.

"With Australia and New Zealand's capital markets becoming increasingly synchronised, Jarden has for some time been looking at growth opportunities in the Australian market," he said.

"We've moved now to take advantage of changes in the industry to enable us to establish a position of strength in Australia's capital markets."

In the current environment there is even more potential for Australia and New Zealand's businesses and economies to work closely together, he said.

Newly appointed Jarden Australia chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil said he was looking forward to attracting other top talent to the firm as it kicks-off in Australia.

"Jarden is the clear market leader in New Zealand and it's logical the firm should expand into the Australian market," he said.

"I'm proud and excited to be part of their plans and to be working with people who I respect greatly as we build a client centric business and attract top talent."

Jarden executive chair Bill Trotter said the move was another major milestone for the investment and advisory firm.

"Throughout Jarden's history we've forged close relationships with great people and leaders within Australia's financial and business community, based on our commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for clients," he said.

"It's exciting to be entering this next chapter of our Australia strategy."

