Key AMP executive resigns

The head of SuperConcepts and AMP Australia's managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms is leaving the organisation, parent company AMP has confirmed.

Lara Bourguignon is the chief executive and managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms for AMP Australia and the chief executive of SuperConcepts.

Bourguignon will finish at the end of 2020 and a search for her replacement is underway, an AMP spokesperson said. She will move into consulting work across the industry.

She joined the AMP group in June 2018 as a director of strategic market and customer experience.

Her experience in superannuation and wealth management covered corporate super, group insurance, pricing, and operations, working for large institutions such as NAB and its former subsidiary MLC.

Bourguignon spent over nine years at NAB, her most recent roles there oversaw corporate super, and led Plum Financial Services and MLC group insurance.

When AMP announced the restructure of its business units in October 2019, combining the banking and wealth management functions, managing director of wealth products and platforms Rod Finch moved to become AMP Bank's managing director.

Bourguignon stepped in to fill Finch's previous responsibilities. She continued as SuperConcepts chief but also took on the title of AMP Australia managing director of superannuation, retirement and platforms.

SuperConcepts recently named a new chair in Stuart Forsyth, who left a consultant role at McPherson Super.